Dillon Dingler’s Strong Start Puts Tigers in Good Hands

Dillon Dingler Is Changing the Detroit Tigers’ Plans Behind the Plate
Dillon Dingler is no longer viewed as a defense-only catcher trying to hold a spot on the roster.
He’s producing enough at the plate to stay in the lineup, and that’s changing how the Tigers look at the position.
From Defense-First to Everyday Option
For most of his development, the evaluation stayed the same.
Dingler had the defensive tools to reach the majors. His arm, framing, and ability to handle a pitching staff were clear strengths. The concern was whether he would hit enough to avoid settling into a backup role.
That concern followed him through multiple stops:
- Strikeout issues at Double-A in 2022
- A disrupted 2023 season due to injuries
- Continued questions about his contact ability
Even after being added to the 40-man roster in 2024, the expectation didn’t shift much.
Adjustments Started Showing in 2024
Things began to change in Triple-A.
Dingler made noticeable improvements at the plate:
- Strikeout rate dropped to 20.3%
- Hit 17 home runs
- Posted a .308/.379/.559 slash line
The approach looked more controlled, and the results followed. His first stretch in the majors that year was uneven, but the progress carried into the next season.
2025 Put Him on the Map
With a full season in Detroit, Dingler settled in.
- .278/.327/.425 across 126 games
- Strong defensive metrics throughout the year
- American League Gold Glove at catcher
He wasn’t just holding a roster spot at that point. He was contributing on a regular basis.
Early 2026 Numbers Continue the Trend
Through the early part of 2026, the offensive production has stayed consistent.
- .264/.346/.528 slash line
- 145 wRC+
- Strikeout rate down to 16.9%
- Walk rate up to 6%
The quality of contact has also improved:
- Exit velocity in the 84th percentile
- Hard-hit rate in the 96th percentile
- Barrel rate in the 95th percentile
Climbing the Catcher Rankings
The body of work is starting to add up.
Across 639 career plate appearances, Dingler owns a .261/.311/.421 line while continuing to provide strong defense behind the plate.
According to FanGraphs, he has produced 5.0 WAR. Since the start of 2025, only Cal Raleigh and Shea Langeliers have posted higher fWAR totals among catchers.
What It Means for Detroit
For the Tigers, this gives them clarity.
Jake Rogers is nearing free agency, and the organization has several catching prospects in the system. Still, Dingler is already producing at the major league level and is under team control through 2030.
That gives the Tigers a steady option at a position where consistency is hard to find.
The Bottom Line
Dingler entered the system with questions about his bat.
Those questions have become less relevant as his production has improved and held steady at the major league level.
He’s now part of the group the Tigers can rely on as they continue building their roster.