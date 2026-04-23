Justin Verlander Injury Update: Tigers Ace Takes Step Forward, But Wait Continues

The wait continues for Justin Verlander.

After another week on the injured list, the Detroit Tigers veteran is trending in the right direction, but he’s still not close to returning to the mound.

A bullpen session on Wednesday offered some encouragement as Verlander works back from left hip inflammation. It was a better result than his previous outing, which caused a brief setback and kept him in Detroit while the team traveled.

Verlander Still Working Through Frustration

Verlander, who has been sidelined since April 4, admitted the hardest part hasn’t been the rehab itself — it’s accepting that he can’t take the ball.

“I think the hardest time of this is the first time you have to submit that you’re not going to be able to make your next start,” Verlander said.

That decision, he said, is never easy. The instinct is always to push through, but stepping back has allowed him to focus on getting fully healthy.

Encouraging Signs After Setback

Last week’s bullpen session didn’t go as planned and forced the Tigers to slow things down.

This time, the results were better.

Manager A.J. Hinch described the latest session as encouraging, and Verlander said he felt improvement the following day. The key now is staying consistent and avoiding the mechanical issues that showed up when he tried to push too hard.

“…when I was really trying to step on it, it was affecting my mechanics a little bit. If it’s affecting mechanics, I don’t care how much pain you can work through, you don’t want to cut off your nose to spite your face.” Verlander said.

What Comes Next for Verlander

The Tigers are still mapping out the next steps, but the process is clear.

Another bullpen session

Live batting practice

Simulated game or rehab start

Verlander is expected to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip as the club continues to evaluate him day by day.

Tigers Rotation Holding for Now

In the meantime, Keider Montero has stepped into the rotation and posted a 3.68 ERA, helping the Tigers stay afloat while Verlander works his way back.

Detroit still views Verlander as a key piece, but the focus has shifted to making sure he returns healthy rather than quickly.