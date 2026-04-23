Detroit Lions Writer Suggests Absurd Trade Involving Isaac TeSlaa

The Detroit Lions are always full of surprises during draft season.

But one recent idea floating around might be a little too bold, even for a front office known for thinking outside the box.

According to Lions writer Mike Payton, there is at least a theoretical scenario where Detroit could consider moving wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

Yes, that Isaac TeSlaa.

Where the idea comes from

Payton points to one key detail.

Detroit has been doing extensive work on wide receivers, including attending a private workout for Jordyn Tyson.

“The Lions have been looking at receivers. Specifically, the Lions have been looking at some of the top receivers,” Payton wrote. “They were at Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson’s personal workout over the weekend, and they did not spend all that money sending scouts out there to smokescreen teams. That makes no sense at all.”

In other words, this is not random interest.

It is intentional.

The logic behind the “absurd” idea

Detroit has been searching for a true X receiver for years.

While TeSlaa is widely viewed as someone who could grow into that role, Payton suggests Tyson may offer a higher ceiling.

“The Lions have been looking for an X receiver for years, and while TeSlaa is expected to be that guy, Tyson is an upgrade,” Payton explained. “He has elite potential and adds the element that the Lions have wanted on offense for so long.”

That is where things take a sharp turn.

If the Lions truly believe Tyson is that type of player, Payton floats the possibility that TeSlaa could become expendable in the right scenario.

Why it is highly unlikely

Before fans start panicking, Payton made one thing very clear.

This is far from a likely outcome.

“With that said, I don’t think the Lions go this route unless they know they can get a guy like Tyson,” he wrote. “If they do, they could look to move TeSlaa, and while that would upset fans in the moment, they’d understand later when they see the vision in practice.”

He doubled down on that point, noting:

“Of all the trades that are listed in this article, this is the one that most depends on an actual scenario taking place. A scenario that is frankly, pretty unlikely to happen. So again, don’t freak out by the inclusion here.”

The bottom line

Let’s call it what it is.

This idea falls into the “interesting but unrealistic” category.

The Lions value TeSlaa’s development and potential, and moving on from him this early would be a shocking move.

Still, the fact that Detroit is doing its homework at wide receiver tells you something.

They are exploring every option.

Even the ones that sound a little absurd.