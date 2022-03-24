Detroit Lions get ‘best value pick’ of first round in Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft 3.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over one month away and the mock drafts are flowing like honey.

Most seem to believe that the Jacksonville Jaguars will select EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan with the No. 1 overall pick but when it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no consensus as to who they will take when they are on the clock with the No. 2 pick.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has released his 2022 NFL Mock Draft and he believes the Lions will select EDGE Trayvon Walker out of Georgia at No. 2.

Walker has the athleticism and scheme versatility to fit in with any of the teams at the top of the draft.

Then, with the No. 32 pick, Jeremiah has the Lions selecting what he is calling the “best value pick” of the first round, LB Nkobe Dean, who is also played his college ball at Georgia.

In this slot, Dean would be the best value pick of the first round.