Detroit Lions Linked to Former No. 3 Overall Pick Joey Bosa

The Detroit Lions continue to be mentioned as a potential landing spot for veteran pass rush help this offseason, and this time the connection is coming straight from ESPN analyst Matt Bowen.

Bowen recently identified the Lions as a strong schematic fit for former No. 3 overall pick Joey Bosa, pointing to Detroit’s need for added juice in its sub-package pass rush. While Bosa is no longer the dominant force he was earlier in his career, Bowen believes his skill set still translates well, especially on a defense built around pressure and effort.

Detroit recorded 16 sacks on third down last season, a middle-of-the-pack number that suggests room for improvement in obvious passing situations. According to Bowen’s evaluation, adding Bosa could help elevate that area, particularly if he’s deployed strategically rather than asked to carry a full workload.

The potential fit becomes even more intriguing when paired with Aidan Hutchinson. Bosa’s speed-to-power style would allow Hutchinson to continue drawing attention from protections while Bosa attacks favorable matchups on the opposite edge. Even in a rotational role, his experience and motor could help Detroit finish plays late in downs.

At 30 years old, Bosa wouldn’t represent a long-term building block. But from Bowen’s perspective, the Lions are firmly in their Super Bowl window—and that makes veteran reinforcements far more appealing. The fact that Detroit is now being mentioned by ESPN analysts as an ideal destination speaks volumes about how the franchise is viewed around the league.

Whether the Lions ultimately pursue Bosa is still an open question, but the connection itself reinforces a new reality: Detroit is no longer rebuilding—it’s reloading.