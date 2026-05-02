Detroit Lions Mock Draft: ESPN Links Missouri OL Cayden Green to Detroit

Just days after wrapping up the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Jordan Reid has already turned the page to 2027, and his early projection includes a familiar theme for Detroit. Reinforcing the trenches.

In his Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft, Reid has the Lions selecting Missouri guard Cayden Green with the No. 21 overall pick.

Detroit Lions mock draft focuses on interior offensive line

Detroit made a clear statement in the 2026 draft by selecting tackle Blake Miller in the first round. That move helped solidify the edge of the offensive line, but it also left a lingering question inside.

Guard remains one of the few spots on an otherwise loaded roster that still carries some long-term uncertainty.

Reid’s projection reflects that.

Green, a 6-foot-5, 324-pound lineman out of Missouri, is viewed as a natural guard at the next level despite logging time at tackle in college. His physical profile fits exactly what Detroit has prioritized under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Tough. Physical. Built to move people.

Cayden Green brings power and upside

Green’s game is built around strength and initial contact. He shows the ability to latch onto defenders and create movement in the run game, something that would immediately translate to Detroit’s identity.

The Lions have leaned heavily on their ground attack, and adding another road grader inside would only enhance that approach.

In pass protection, Green flashes strong hand usage early in reps, but consistency remains an area for growth. His strike timing and overall polish are still developing, which is expected for a prospect this early in the cycle.

There is also a health component to monitor.

Green dealt with a foot injury last season that limited his mobility at times. Evaluators will be watching closely to see how he responds this year and whether he regains his full movement skills.

A very Lions-type projection

If this pick feels familiar, it should.

Detroit has built one of the NFL’s most respected offensive lines by consistently investing in the trenches. Even with a strong unit already in place, the front office has shown a willingness to stay ahead of potential needs rather than react to them.

Projecting a guard in the first round a year out may seem aggressive, but it aligns with how the Lions operate.

Build strength on top of strength.

And if Cayden Green continues to develop, don’t be surprised if this early projection starts to gain real traction as the 2027 draft cycle unfolds.