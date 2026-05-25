These 2 Detroit Lions Could Be the Biggest OTA Storylines

The Detroit Lions officially return to the practice field on Wednesday as organized team activities begin, and while fans are always eager to see highlights from rookies and breakout candidates, the biggest storyline this time around may actually center around two injured stars.

When it comes to OTAs, attendance can sometimes be overrated. Veterans skip portions of workouts every year, and many injured players continue rehab work away from the main practice fields.

Still, there are two specific Lions players whose presence during OTA sessions would send a very encouraging message about where things currently stand heading into the 2026 season.

Those players are Sam LaPorta and Kerby Joseph.

Sam LaPorta’s Presence Would Be a Huge Sign

LaPorta’s back injury has quietly been one of the biggest offseason concerns surrounding Detroit.

The star tight end remains one of the most important pieces of the Lions offense because of how versatile he is in both the passing game and run game. When healthy, he creates matchup nightmares for defenses and gives quarterback Jared Goff a reliable weapon over the middle of the field.

That is why all eyes will be on whether LaPorta is participating during offseason work.

If he is out on the practice field moving around comfortably during OTAs, it would be another major indication that his recovery is progressing in the right direction. Recent optimism surrounding a potential contract extension already suggests the organization feels good about where things stand medically.

Seeing him actively working during team drills would only strengthen that belief.

Kerby Joseph Could Quietly Be Just as Important

While LaPorta’s status has generated plenty of headlines, the health of Joseph may be just as critical to Detroit’s Super Bowl hopes.

Kerby Joseph has developed into one of the NFL’s best safeties and remains a foundational piece of the defense alongside Brian Branch.

Detroit’s secondary took major steps forward over the past two seasons largely because of Joseph’s instincts, range, and ability to create turnovers. His presence changes the entire ceiling of the defense.

If Joseph is participating during OTA practices, it would give Lions fans another reason to feel optimistic heading toward training camp.

No Need to Panic if They Are Absent

At the same time, it is important not to overreact if either player is not fully participating this week.

OTAs are voluntary, and many veterans recovering from injuries continue individualized rehab programs with trainers rather than rushing back into team activities. That approach is extremely common across the NFL this time of year.

Even mandatory minicamp should not necessarily trigger concern.

The real checkpoint comes later this summer.

If players like LaPorta or Joseph are unable to participate by training camp or begin camp on the physically unable to perform list, that is when concern levels would understandably rise. At that point, it would signal they still need significant recovery time before returning to full football activities.

For now, though, Lions fans should simply keep an eye on who is moving around on the practice fields this week.

Because sometimes the biggest OTA storyline is not about a breakout player at all. Sometimes it is simply about seeing your stars healthy again.