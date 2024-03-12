Detroit Lions Re-sign Dan Skipper to 1-year deal

The Detroit Lions are bringing back offensive lineman Dan Skipper, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Skipper, 29, has agreed to a 1-year deal with the team after playing in 11 games for the Lions during the 2023 season.

Offensive lineman Dan Skipper re-signing with the #Lions on a one-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

Dan Skipper’s Contribution

Dan Skipper has proven to be a valuable depth player for the Lions, providing stability and experience along the offensive line. His versatility and reliability make him a valuable asset to the team, both on and off the field.

In addition to his on-field contributions, Skipper is known for his leadership qualities and positive presence in the locker room. His return to the Lions will undoubtedly be welcomed by teammates and fans alike as the team continues to build for the future.

