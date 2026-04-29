Report: Lions Make Big Contract Decisions on Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions made two important roster decisions Tuesday that might look contradictory on the surface, but line up perfectly with how this front office operates.

According to team broadcaster Dan Miller, Detroit will exercise the fifth-year option on running back Jahmyr Gibbs while declining the option on linebacker Jack Campbell.

Have learned the @Lions are picking up the 5th year option on RB Jahmyr Gibbs. They will not be picking up the 5th year option on LB Jack Campbell. W/ that number near 22 million, they will look to work out a long term deal that makes sense for both sides. — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) April 28, 2026

If your first reaction was confusion, you’re not alone. But once you dig into the details, this is classic Brad Holmes roster management.

Gibbs was an easy call

Start with Gibbs.

He’s been everything the Lions hoped for and more since arriving in Detroit. Through three seasons, he’s put together:

3,580 rushing yards

39 rushing touchdowns

181 receptions

1,449 receiving yards

10 receiving touchdowns

Oh, and three straight Pro Bowls.

The fifth-year option for Gibbs is projected around $14.3 million, which is in line with the top tier of running back contracts. Given his production and versatility, locking that in was a no-brainer.

Campbell decision is about the cap, not confidence

Now to Campbell, the part that’s going to raise eyebrows.

Detroit declined his fifth-year option, which is projected to be roughly $21.9 million. That number is inflated because of how linebacker contracts are calculated, often blending in edge rusher money.

But here’s the key: this is not about how the Lions feel about Campbell.

In fact, it’s the opposite.

“The Lions absolutely consider Campbell part of their plans going forward,” Miller reported. “Just makes more sense under the cap to get a longer deal done vs locking in 5th year in ’27.”

Campbell is coming off a First-Team All-Pro season, and by all accounts, Detroit wants him here long-term.

This is about flexibility.

The real plan: extend Campbell

Declining the option shifts the timeline.

Instead of being locked into a high one-year number in 2027, the Lions can now work toward a multi-year extension that spreads out the cap hit and keeps Campbell in Detroit through his prime.

It also adds a bit of urgency, since 2026 now becomes the final year of his rookie deal.

But if anything, that urgency likely accelerates talks—not ends them.

This is how Holmes operates

If you’ve followed this front office, none of this should feel out of character.

Holmes doesn’t make emotional decisions.

He makes calculated ones.

Pay the right player at the right price

Avoid inflated market inefficiencies

Keep long-term flexibility intact

Gibbs checked every box for the option.

Campbell didn’t, at that number.

The bottom line

This isn’t a split in priorities.

It’s a smart allocation of resources.

Gibbs gets rewarded for elite production. Campbell gets positioned for what could be a more team-friendly long-term deal.

Different paths, same destination.

Keeping Detroit’s core together for the long haul.