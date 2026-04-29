fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Interested in Super Bowl Wide Receiver

Detroit Lions Kadyn Proctor Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft trade Detroit Lions jersey number changes Detroit Lions Jordyn Tyson Detroit Lions Kadyn Proctor draft Detroit Lions rookie minicamp canceled Scotty Miller Detroit Lions visit
Add DSN as a preferred source
View Comments

The Detroit Lions aren’t done tweaking the receiver room just yet.

According to multiple reports, Detroit hosted veteran wideout Scotty Miller for a visit this week at the team’s Allen Park facility.

Detroit Lions Kadyn Proctor Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft trade Detroit Lions jersey number changes Detroit Lions Jordyn Tyson Detroit Lions Kadyn Proctor draft Detroit Lions rookie minicamp canceled Scotty Miller Detroit Lions visit

A familiar name with big-game experience

If Miller sounds familiar, it’s because he’s been part of some big moments.

Originally a sixth-round pick out of Bowling Green in 2019, Miller spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was part of their Super Bowl-winning roster.

His most productive season came in 2020, when he posted:

  • 33 receptions
  • 501 receiving yards
  • 3 touchdowns

Since then, Miller has bounced around a bit, spending time with the Falcons and most recently the Steelers. Still, his speed and experience have kept him on NFL radars.

Why the Lions are kicking the tires

At first glance, wide receiver might not feel like a pressing need.

Detroit already has a solid group headlined by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, along with developing options like Isaac TeSlaa.

But this is about depth, and competition.

Miller brings:

  • Vertical speed
  • Experience in multiple systems
  • Special teams value

That’s exactly the type of profile Detroit has targeted at the back end of the roster.

Nothing guaranteed, but worth watching

Let’s be clear, this is a visit, not a signing.

But it’s another sign the Lions are still evaluating ways to round out the roster heading into offseason workouts.

General manager Brad Holmes has consistently shown he’ll explore every option, especially when it comes to adding experienced depth at key positions.

The bottom line

Scotty Miller isn’t walking in as a starter.

But he doesn’t have to.

If the Lions bring him in, it would be about competition, depth, and adding a veteran presence to a young receiver room.

And in late April, those are exactly the kinds of moves that matter.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Jeff Bilbrey

Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments