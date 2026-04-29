Detroit Lions Interested in Super Bowl Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions aren’t done tweaking the receiver room just yet.

According to multiple reports, Detroit hosted veteran wideout Scotty Miller for a visit this week at the team’s Allen Park facility.

A familiar name with big-game experience

If Miller sounds familiar, it’s because he’s been part of some big moments.

Originally a sixth-round pick out of Bowling Green in 2019, Miller spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was part of their Super Bowl-winning roster.

, when he posted:

33 receptions

501 receiving yards

3 touchdowns

Since then, Miller has bounced around a bit, spending time with the Falcons and most recently the Steelers. Still, his speed and experience have kept him on NFL radars.

Why the Lions are kicking the tires

At first glance, wide receiver might not feel like a pressing need.

Detroit already has a solid group headlined by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, along with developing options like Isaac TeSlaa.

But this is about depth, and competition.

Miller brings:

Vertical speed

Experience in multiple systems

Special teams value

That’s exactly the type of profile Detroit has targeted at the back end of the roster.

Nothing guaranteed, but worth watching

Let’s be clear, this is a visit, not a signing.

But it’s another sign the Lions are still evaluating ways to round out the roster heading into offseason workouts.

General manager Brad Holmes has consistently shown he’ll explore every option, especially when it comes to adding experienced depth at key positions.

The bottom line

Scotty Miller isn’t walking in as a starter.

But he doesn’t have to.

If the Lions bring him in, it would be about competition, depth, and adding a veteran presence to a young receiver room.

And in late April, those are exactly the kinds of moves that matter.