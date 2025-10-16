Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo for MNF Matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions are bringing out the black, literally.

On Wednesday night, the team revealed on social media that they’ll be rocking their all-black alternate uniforms for the first time this season when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under the lights of Ford Field on Monday Night Football.

The post, simply captioned “spooky szn,” showed Lions Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown posing in sleek all-black jerseys and pants, accented by the icy blue alternate helmets that quickly became a fan favorite last year. The look combines Detroit’s signature grit with a Halloween-season vibe that perfectly fits the mid-October primetime showdown.

A Look That Matches the Moment

The all-black combo was unveiled last season as part of Detroit’s expanding uniform collection and quickly became one of the most talked-about looks in the league. With the Lions sitting at 4-2 and hungry to make a statement against Tampa Bay, the timing couldn’t be better to bring back the intimidating design.

Between the bright blue chrome helmet, the bold “LIONS” chest lettering, and the black-on-black uniform base, this look screams attitude, exactly the kind of energy Dan Campbell’s squad has become known for.

Primetime Swagger

The Lions have shined in primetime settings over the past two seasons, and this matchup has plenty of intrigue. Detroit’s explosive offense, led by Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, will face off against a Buccaneers defense that ranks 14th in total defense.

With Alim McNeill expected to make his return and the defense looking to bounce back from a tough Week 6 loss, the Lions will be aiming to dominate on both sides of the ball — while looking their best doing it.