Amon-Ra St. Brown 2.0 Predicted to Land With Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

There is a growing belief around the league that one of the most polished wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft could be heading to Los Angeles.

According to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, the Los Angeles Rams are projected to select Makai Lemon with the No. 13 overall pick. If that happens, Lemon could quickly become a favorite target for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

And for those who have followed his rise, the comparison is already clear.

This could be Amon-Ra St. Brown 2.0.

Why Makai Lemon fits perfectly in Los Angeles

Reid sees Lemon as an ideal addition to a Rams offense that is already loaded with talent.

“The Rams’ roster is pretty stout, but there is a need at receiver alongside Davante Adams and Puka Nacua,” Reid wrote. “Lemon is a reliable and competitive target who would be an ideal fit in Sean McVay’s scheme. He had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, but what was most impressive was his 21 forced missed tackles (14th among FBS receivers). Matthew Stafford would love Lemon’s YAC ability and sure-handedness (one drop).”

That last part stands out.

One drop all season.

That level of reliability is exactly what quarterbacks like Stafford value most.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown 2.0” is not just hype

The comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown is not just fan talk. It is coming from inside NFL circles.

According to Adam Schefter, at least one coach sees a striking resemblance between Lemon and the Lions’ All-Pro receiver.

“This kid is a baller,” the coach said. “This kid’s ball skills are just as good, if not better, than St. Brown’s. If he would block in the run game, this kid is going to have the same impact if you use him the right way.”

That is high praise.

St. Brown has become one of the most dependable and productive receivers in the NFL, known for his toughness, precision, and ability to create after the catch. Lemon’s production and play style suggest he could follow a similar path.

A dangerous trio for Matthew Stafford?

If Lemon lands in Los Angeles, the Rams would suddenly have one of the most balanced receiving groups in the league.

Pairing him with veterans like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua would give Stafford a versatile mix of route-running, physicality, and yards-after-catch ability.

For a quarterback who thrives on timing and trust, Lemon’s consistency could make an immediate impact.

The bottom line

Makai Lemon may not be the flashiest name in the draft, but his skill set continues to draw serious attention.

And if the Rams follow through on this projection, they may be adding a player who reminds many around the league of one of the NFL’s most reliable stars.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2.0 in Los Angeles?

It is starting to feel very real.