Detroit Tigers Make Sneaky Move by Signing Potential Hidden Gem

The Detroit Tigers continue to explore every avenue for talent, this time dipping into the undrafted market.

According to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, the Tigers have signed outfielder Caleb Shpur to a minor-league contract, adding a player who built a strong résumé at the collegiate level despite going unselected in the draft.

A Long College Run Pays Off

Shpur, 24, took a less conventional path to pro baseball. He spent six seasons in college, including the last two at the University of Connecticut.

His final season at UConn turned heads, as he posted a .358 batting average with a .426 on-base percentage and a .521 slugging percentage.

Even more telling is his consistency. Across his full college career, Shpur maintained a .432 on-base percentage, showing a clear ability to get on base and control at-bats.

Versatility in the Outfield

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 189 pounds, Shpur brings defensive flexibility, with experience across all three outfield spots—center, left, and right.

That versatility gives the Tigers options as they evaluate him within their system.

A Calculated Gamble

Moves like this rarely grab headlines, but they’re part of the foundation of player development.

For Detroit, signing an undrafted player with strong on-base skills and college production represents a low-risk, potentially high-reward addition.

The Tigers are taking a closer look—and giving Shpur a chance to prove he belongs at the next level.