Detroit Lions Legend to Announce 1st Round Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions will have a familiar and iconic voice at the podium when they make their first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It was announced Tuesday that franchise legend Calvin Johnson will announce Detroit’s pick on Thursday night.

A fitting choice for a big moment

Few players in Lions history carry the presence of Johnson.

A Hall of Famer and one of the most dominant wide receivers the NFL has ever seen, “Megatron” remains one of the most respected figures in Detroit sports. Having him represent the organization on draft night adds another layer of excitement to what is already shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the franchise.

All eyes on pick No 17

As things stand, the Lions hold the No. 17 overall pick in the first round.

That slot places them right in the middle of what many expect to be one of the most unpredictable stretches of the draft. There has already been plenty of speculation that Detroit could move up or down depending on how the board falls.

In fact, a trade back appears to be the more likely scenario, especially if the Lions believe they can still land one of their top targets while adding extra draft capital.

What will Calvin Johnson announce?

That is the question everyone is asking.

Will Detroit prioritize the offensive line after offseason changes? Could they target a pass rusher to boost the defense? Or will general manager Brad Holmes stay true to his best-player-available philosophy and surprise everyone?

Whatever the decision, Johnson will be the one delivering the news to the world.

And knowing Lions fans, hearing his name called before the pick might get just as big of a reaction as the selection itself.

The bottom line

The NFL Draft is always about the future.

But on Thursday night, the Lions will blend past and future in a powerful way.

With Calvin Johnson stepping to the podium, Detroit will once again be front and center, ready to take the next step in its journey.