Detroit Lions updated offensive depth chart

The Detroit Lions were very active in the first week of free agency as they agreed to terms with eight players. Of those eight players, a handful or so will end up being starters for the Lions in 2020. We thought it would be fun to head over to Our Lads to take a look at what the Lions offensive and defensive depth charts look like at this point in time.

As you can see above, the only free agent starter on offense the Lions have signed so far is RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who is expected to replace Graham Glasgow.

While looking through this depth chart, the only things I would contest is that T.J. Hockenson would be TE 1 and Tyrell Crosby would be RT 1.

Nation, what do you think?