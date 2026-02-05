Detroit Tigers to Forfeit Draft Pick Following Massive Signing

The Detroit Tigers’ blockbuster move to sign left-handed ace Framber Valdez will come with a cost, and it’s one the front office clearly felt was worth paying.

According to MLB Draft, Detroit will forfeit its third-highest pick in the 2026 MLB Draft (No. 69 overall) as a result of signing Valdez, who was a qualified free agent. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros will receive a compensation pick after the conclusion of Round 4, which is projected to be No. 137 overall.

This is standard procedure under MLB’s free-agent compensation rules, but it underscores just how significant Detroit’s move really was. The Tigers didn’t just spend big money, they were willing to sacrifice premium draft capital to lock in a proven, top-of-the-rotation starter.

Detroit agreed to a three-year, $115 million contract with Valdez, giving him the highest average annual value ever for a left-handed pitcher and the highest AAV for a Latin American pitcher in MLB history. The 32-year-old immediately strengthens a rotation that already features Tarik Skubal and gives the Tigers a legitimate championship-level pitching core.

Losing the No. 69 pick is not insignificant, but for a team firmly in win-now mode, this was a calculated decision. Detroit still retains the bulk of its draft capital, and the front office clearly prioritized certainty at the major-league level over a mid-round prospect.

Simply put, this is the cost of doing business when you’re serious about contending, and the Tigers just proved they are.