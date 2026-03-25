Detroit Tigers Reveal Opening Day Lineup for 2026

The Detroit Tigers have officially revealed their Opening Day roster for the 2026 season, setting the stage for Thursday’s matchup against the San Diego Padres.

Detroit will open the season on the road, and the roster reflects a blend of veteran leadership, emerging stars, and exciting young talent.

Pitching Staff Headlined by Skubal, Verlander

The Tigers will roll out a deep and experienced pitching staff, led by ace Tarik Skubal, who is expected to get the Opening Day start.

He’s joined by a strong rotation that includes:

Framber Valdez

Jack Flaherty

Casey Mize

Justin Verlander

The bullpen features a mix of power arms and experience, including veterans like Kenley Jansen and Drew Anderson, along with additional depth pieces such as Will Vest and Connor Seabold.

Catchers and Infield Locked In

Behind the plate, the Tigers will carry:

Jake Rogers

Dillon Dingler

The infield group is headlined by a mix of proven bats and youth, including:

Spencer Torkelson

Gleyber Torres

Javier Báez

Colt Keith

Zach McKinstry

Rookie Kevin McGonigle

McGonigle’s inclusion is one of the biggest storylines, as the 21-year-old begins his MLB career right out of camp.

Athletic Outfield Group

Detroit’s outfield features a combination of speed, defense, and upside:

Riley Greene

Parker Meadows

Kerry Carpenter

Matt Vierling

Jahmai Jones

This group gives the Tigers flexibility both offensively and defensively as they navigate different matchups.

Full Opening Day Roster

A New-Look Tigers Team 👀

This Opening Day roster highlights a team that is clearly trying to compete now while building for the future.

Veterans like Verlander and Jansen bring experience

Core players like Greene and Torkelson anchor the lineup

Young talent like McGonigle adds excitement

Opening Day Is Here

The Tigers will kick off their 2026 season on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, and for the first time in a while, there’s a real sense of momentum surrounding this team.

Now, it’s time to see how it all comes together on the field.