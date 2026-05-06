Detroit Pistons Are Already Living Rent-Free In Donovan Mitchell’s Head

The Detroit Pistons are only one game into their second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Donovan Mitchell already sounds frustrated.

Very frustrated.

Following Detroit’s 111-101 Game 1 win at Little Caesars Arena, Mitchell repeatedly focused on one topic during his postgame media session: free throws. More specifically, why he is not getting enough of them.

That is exactly the kind of mental pressure the Pistons want to create.

Donovan Mitchell frustrated by Detroit Pistons defense

Detroit’s defensive game plan was obvious from the opening tip.

The Pistons crowded Mitchell, pressured the ball, fought through screens, and made every drive to the basket feel uncomfortable. The strategy worked.

Mitchell finished with 23 points, but he attempted just two free throws all night, making one.

After the game, he admitted the situation has become increasingly frustrating.

“A friend of mine got fined for talking about flopping so I’m not gonna try to double down, but I mean, I feel like that’s what I gotta do at this point,” Mitchell said.

That is not exactly the response of a player feeling comfortable against Detroit’s defense.

Pistons forcing Cavaliers star out of rhythm

Mitchell continued explaining his frustrations, pointing to his inability to get calls at the rim despite attacking the basket aggressively.

“I’m trying to get downhill, trying to get to the bucket and sometimes there’s people in my way and I’m trying to fight through contact and I’m not getting these calls,” he said. “I had, what, 16 free throws in the last series? I’m just not getting the calls. I don’t know why. I don’t flop, maybe that’s why.”

That comment says a lot about what the Pistons accomplished defensively.

Detroit did not bail Cleveland out with unnecessary fouls. Instead, the Pistons stayed disciplined while still bringing physicality, something Ausar Thompson referenced after the game when discussing Detroit’s defensive performance.

The Cavaliers averaged around 24 free throw attempts per game during the regular season. In Game 1, they managed just 16 total attempts as a team.

Meanwhile, Detroit attacked relentlessly and earned 35 free throw attempts of its own.

Donovan Mitchell trying to avoid excuses, but frustration is obvious

To Mitchell’s credit, he repeatedly stated that officiating was not the reason Cleveland lost.

“The free throw disparity is not why we lost tonight. I want to make sure I say that,” Mitchell explained.

Later, he doubled down again.

“You know me, I’m never one to sit here and complain, and that’s not why we lost the game tonight.”

But even while trying to avoid sounding bitter, the frustration kept surfacing.

“At some point in time, I feel like me getting to the basket’s gotta relate to something (at the free throw line),” Mitchell said.

That is where Detroit has already gained an advantage.

The Pistons are making one of the NBA’s elite scorers think about the whistle instead of simply reacting and attacking. For a defensive-minded team like Detroit, that is a win in itself.

Detroit Pistons setting tone early in series

The Pistons now hold a 1-0 series lead and have clearly established the style they want this matchup to become.

Physical. Aggressive. Relentless.

Mitchell acknowledged he needs to “find a way to finish through” the contact if the whistles are not coming, but that is much easier said than done against a defense swarming with length and athleticism.

Detroit’s pressure is not just impacting possessions.

It is already getting into Cleveland’s head.