Report: Dusty May Makes Decision for 2026-27 Season

At the exact moment when Michigan basketball is on the biggest stage, Dusty May made something else clear.

He’s not going anywhere. This report comes via Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Dusty May turns down UNC interest

Michigan’s head coach has informed university officials that he will not pursue the North Carolina job, putting an end to speculation that had started to build as the Tar Heels search for their next leader.

The timing matters.

This decision comes just days after Michigan’s dominant 91-73 win over Arizona, a victory that pushed the Wolverines into the national championship game. With everything on the line, May chose to shut down outside noise and reaffirm where he stands.

May stays consistent with his message

If you have followed Dusty May, this approach should not come as a surprise.

He has made it a point to avoid entertaining coaching rumors, and he doubled down on that stance again this week.

“I decided last year, when my alma mater (Indiana) came open, that no matter what you said it was going to, it could be misinterpreted,” May said. “And so I’m forever going to not comment on any job that’s not mine.”

He followed that with an even clearer statement about his current situation.

“I’m incredibly happy and honored and blessed to be the coach at Michigan in the Final Four, representing this amazing university and athletic department,” May added. “But I’ll never comment on a job that’s not mine.”

That is not hedging. That is a coach drawing a line.

Michigan is exactly where May wants to be

There is a reason this decision feels firm.

May is one win away from delivering Michigan’s second national championship. In just two seasons, he has built a 62-13 record and quickly elevated the program back into the national spotlight.

This is not a rebuild anymore. This is a contender.

He has also been here before. May led Florida Atlantic to a Final Four in 2023, and now he has Michigan back on that stage again, this time with a chance to finish the job.

Add in a multi-year extension signed in 2025 and a reported $7 million buyout, and the picture becomes even clearer. Michigan invested in May, and right now, that investment is paying off.

Why this matters right now

Coaching rumors have a way of becoming distractions, especially in March.

By shutting this down before the national championship game, May removed any lingering questions about his focus or future. That matters in a locker room preparing for the biggest game of the season.

It also sends a message beyond this year.

Michigan is not just winning games. It is building stability at the top, which is just as important in today’s college basketball landscape.

The bottom line

Dusty May had an opportunity to entertain one of the biggest jobs in college basketball.

He didn’t take it.

Instead, he doubled down on Michigan at the exact moment the program is playing for a national title.

And right now, that is exactly where his attention is.