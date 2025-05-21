Eagles Troll Packers Following Breaking Tush Push News

NFL owners voted 22-10 to keep the tush push legal in 2025. The Eagles immediately trolled the Packers—the team that proposed the ban.

TL;DR

The NFL’s most polarizing play—the tush push—is officially not going anywhere. On Wednesday, NFL owners voted 22-10 against banning the quarterback sneak variation, falling short of the 24 votes needed to outlaw it. And the Philadelphia Eagles, the undisputed kings of the tush push, wasted zero time trolling the team that tried to ban it: the Green Bay Packers.

The Vote: Tush Push Survives

The proposed ban, submitted by the Packers back in February, failed to pass after a vote by all 32 NFL owners.

back in February, failed to pass after a vote by all 32 NFL owners. The result: 22 in favor of keeping it, 10 in favor of banning it .

. 24 votes were needed for a rule change to pass.

The NFL’s official position? Let the big boys push.

Teams siding with the Eagles included:

Detroit Lions

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

That’s a pretty powerful mix of franchises saying, “If you can’t stop it, don’t complain.”

The Eagles’ Response? Savage.

Leave it to Philly to embrace the moment like only they can.

Shortly after the vote went public, the Eagles posted a photo of Jalen Hurts lined up for a tush push against the Packers, with one caption:

“Push on.” 🧀➡️💨

Then they dropped the mic with a 26-minute YouTube montage—nothing but tush pushes.

This is the Eagles in peak troll mode, and it’s glorious.

Why the Tush Push Matters

For Philly, it’s more than just a go-to play—it’s an identity.

4th-best in the NFL on 4th-down conversions in 2024: 70.4%

in the NFL on 4th-down conversions in 2024: 29 rushing touchdowns , tied for 2nd in the league

, tied for 2nd in the league Jalen Hurts scored using it in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LIX

The play involves multiple teammates, usually linemen or tight ends, pushing the quarterback forward from behind after the snap—especially effective in short-yardage and goal-line scenarios.

While critics call it unsafe or unfair, supporters say it’s just great execution and power football.

Why the Packers Hate It

Let’s be real: this is personal.

Green Bay was the team that filed the proposal to ban the tush push.

was the team that filed the proposal to ban the tush push. They’ve struggled to stop it—especially against Hurts and the Eagles.

Submitting the proposal felt like a clear jab at Philly. The league not only rejected it but gave the Eagles social media ammo they immediately used.

If the Packers-Eagles weren’t a rivalry before… buckle up.

What It Means for the Lions

Detroit fans might be happy to know: the Lions sided with Philly.

That’s right—Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, and crew just voted to keep one of the most physically demanding plays in the game. It aligns perfectly with Detroit’s identity: grit, strength, and smashmouth football.

And now that the tush push is still legal? Don’t be surprised if Detroit uses it more themselves—especially with a strong O-line and a downhill weapon like David Montgomery.

Key Takeaways

NFL owners voted 22-10 against banning the tush push —falling short of the required 24 votes.

—falling short of the required 24 votes. The Eagles responded immediately , trolling the Packers with memes and highlight videos.

, trolling the Packers with memes and highlight videos. The play stays legal for 2025, meaning Jalen Hurts & Co. keep their 1-yard cheat code .

. The Lions voted in favor of keeping the play , backing the power run philosophy.

, backing the power run philosophy. The Packers? They just got pushed around again—on and off the field.

Bottom Line

The tush push lives on, and the Eagles made sure everyone—especially the Packers—knows it. For a play that’s equal parts effective and controversial, it’s now officially a staple of NFL football. And with teams like the Lions backing its survival, expect it to be a weapon, a statement, and a whole lot of fun to watch in 2025.