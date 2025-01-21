Former Detroit Lions TE James Mitchell Finds New Home

The Carolina Panthers have officially signed former Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell to a Futures contract. The 25-year-old, who was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, now moves on to a fresh opportunity in Carolina.

Mitchell, who has appeared in 30 career games, has caught 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown throughout his NFL career. However, despite showing promise early in his career, Mitchell only appeared in one game for the Lions during the 2024 season.

This move to the Panthers gives Mitchell a chance to continue his career and compete for a role in their offense. It will be interesting to see how he fits into Carolina’s plans moving forward and whether he can carve out a more significant role in the coming season. The Panthers will look to develop Mitchell's potential and take advantage of his experience as a versatile tight end.