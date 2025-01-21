fb
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions TE James Mitchell Finds New Home

W.G. Brady
The Carolina Panthers have officially signed former Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell to a Futures contract. The 25-year-old, who was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, now moves on to a fresh opportunity in Carolina.

Mitchell, who has appeared in 30 career games, has caught 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown throughout his NFL career. However, despite showing promise early in his career, Mitchell only appeared in one game for the Lions during the 2024 season.

This move to the Panthers gives Mitchell a chance to continue his career and compete for a role in their offense. It will be interesting to see how he fits into Carolina’s plans moving forward and whether he can carve out a more significant role in the coming season. The Panthers will look to develop Mitchell's potential and take advantage of his experience as a versatile tight end.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
