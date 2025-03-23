Former New York Yankees All-Star Brett Gardner Reveals Heartbreaking News

This is unimaginable. Our prayers go out to the Gardner family.

On Sunday, former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner shared devastating news with fans and the baseball community. Gardner announced in a heartfelt statement that his 14-year-old son, Miller, has tragically passed away.

Family Statement

Here is the full statement released by Brett and Jessica Gardner:

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.

We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.

Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.”

In Our Thoughts

The loss of Miller is an unimaginable tragedy. The thoughts and prayers of Yankees fans and the broader sports community are with the Gardner family as they cope with this heartbreaking loss.