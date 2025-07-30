From Bad Boy to Bull: John Salley Reflects on His NBA Journey

For Detroit Pistons fans, the late ’80s and early ’90s weren’t just another era; they were the era. The Bad Boys weren’t pretty, but they didn’t care. They won games, titles, and earned the kind of respect that doesn’t fade with time. One of the anchors of those gritty squads? John “Spider” Salley, a 6’11” forward who brought size, personality, and a unique blend of athleticism and attitude to Detroit’s back-to-back championship runs.
But what happens when a Bad Boy joins the enemy?
From Bad Boys to Bulls
Salley was drafted by the Pistons in 1986 and left Detroit after the 1991-92 season. He later spent time with the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, but it was his stop in Chicago, yes, that Chicago, that raised eyebrows among Detroit diehards.
Salley recently joined The Rich Eisen Show and opened up about how he ended up on the Chicago Bulls, despite the blood-soaked rivalry of the past.
For Salley, it wasn’t about betrayal, it was about opportunity.
And funny enough, Salley revealed he almost became a Bull straight out of college.
Bill Laimbeer: “The Vet He Was Supposed To Be”
Despite the Bulls years, Salley’s Pistons roots run deep, and he had plenty to say about the man who shaped his mentality: Bill Laimbeer.
That “pudding” includes 748 career NBA games, a 50.6% field goal percentage, and four NBA championship rings. Salley may not be a Hall of Famer, but he was a key cog in a Hall of Fame-caliber team and one of the most memorable characters from the Bad Boys dynasty.
Salley’s NBA Career by the Numbers
- Games Played: 748
- FG%: 50.6
- FT%: 71.4
- Player Efficiency Rating (PER): 12.8
- Championships: 4 (2 with Detroit Pistons, 1 with Chicago Bulls, 1 with Los Angeles Lakers)
Salley’s path through the league, from Pistons bruiser to bench vet on a Bulls dynasty, reminds us just how small the NBA world really is. And at the end of the day, as Salley puts it, it’s a business.
For Salley, the journey from Detroit to Chicago was less about switching sides and more about extending a career forged in toughness and team-first grit. No matter the jersey, he’ll always be a Bad Boy at heart, and that’s something Pistons fans will never forget.