Detroit pulled off one of the coolest contract reveals in NFL history

The Detroit Lions did something Thursday that almost never happens in today’s NFL media world.

Instead of having a national insider break the news of Jack Campbell’s massive contract extension, the organization handed the honor to one of its most loyal fans.

And the story behind it perfectly reflects the culture the Lions continue building in Detroit.

Lions trusted a superfan with major team news

According to a report from the Detroit News, longtime Lions fan and season ticket holder Sweta Patel received a phone call around 1 p.m. Thursday from Lions vice president of communications Eamonn Reynolds.

During the conversation, Reynolds informed Patel that Campbell had officially signed a four year extension that would keep him in Detroit through the 2030 season.

The Lions then asked Patel to publicly break the news herself at 1:45 p.m.

Shortly after, Patel posted the following on social media:

“BREAKING news on a contract extension for Jack Campbell as I just heard directly from my inside sources at the Lions. He will be a Lion for the next several years and Lions continue to retain their talent. Congrats to Jack and his family.”

For nearly an hour, Patel was reportedly one of the only people outside the Lions organization aware the deal had been completed.

Patel described the moment as surreal

Patel later explained just how wild the experience felt while speaking with the Detroit News.

“I work in a nursing facility, so I was going from building to building talking to Eamonn,” Patel said. “I texted two people that would wonder where I am. I was like, ‘Just so you know, I’m in the parking lot doing something for the Lions.’”

“And then came back after I tweeted it finally.”

That moment instantly made Patel part of one of the biggest Lions news days of the offseason.

Lions wanted season ticket holders more involved

The idea reportedly started earlier this offseason as Lions executives brainstormed new ways to connect with season ticket holders.

The discussions involved Reynolds, chief communications and brand officer Brian Facchini, and chief operating officer Mike Disner.

Originally, the plan was simply to notify season ticket holders about Campbell’s extension before publicly announcing it.

But the concept evolved into something much bigger.

Instead of merely informing fans first, the Lions allowed one of them to become part of the announcement itself.

Jack Campbell reportedly loved the idea

Campbell was reportedly fully supportive when he learned a superfan would break the news.

And it is easy to understand why.

The former first round pick has rapidly become one of the foundational leaders of Detroit’s defense. During the 2025 season, Campbell earned All Pro honors while leading the NFL with 44 run stops according to Pro Football Focus.

He also totaled 176 tackles while wearing the green dot helmet for Detroit’s defense.

Now, Campbell is officially part of the Lions’ long term future.

And thanks to Detroit’s unique approach, one passionate fan got to share that moment with the entire NFL world.