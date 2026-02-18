Detroit Tigers’ Javier Báez Addresses Suspension, WBC Absence

Javier Báez didn’t dodge responsibility. He didn’t deflect blame. And he didn’t sugarcoat how much it hurts.

Speaking Tuesday, Feb. 17, at spring training in Lakeland, the Detroit Tigers shortstop addressed his suspension from the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which will prevent him from representing Team Puerto Rico after testing positive for marijuana during the 2023 WBC.

“I don’t want to point fingers at anybody because this is all my fault,” Báez said via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m the one that failed the test. … It’s just really frustrating that I won’t be able to be there. … It really hurts my family, my reputation, but it’s part of it. Other than that, I got a long season to go, and I got to prepare for that.”

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is scheduled to run from March 5–17, but Báez’s suspension — handed down by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) — does not expire until April 26, making him ineligible for the tournament.

While Major League Baseball has permitted marijuana use since 2020 under its jointly negotiated drug policy with the MLB Players Association, the WBSC still prohibits the substance. MLB and the MLBPA explored whether Báez could be cleared for the tournament, but those efforts ultimately failed.

“I understand the rules,” Báez said. “It’s not like I was taking steroids or anything to last longer or whatever. They made that decision. I’m fine with it – I mean, I’m not fine with it. I just keep my mouth shut.”

The positive test dates back to March 12, 2023, during the previous WBC. As a result, Báez received a two-year period of ineligibility — from April 26, 2024, through April 26, 2026 — which bars him from WBSC-sanctioned events.

“There are a lot of people mad and frustrated,” Báez said, “but it doesn’t hurt more than it hurts me. It’s time to turn the page and get ready for the season – and try to stay healthy.”

The timing makes the situation even more painful. Team Puerto Rico will host WBC games in 2026, marking the first time the tournament returns to the island since 2013. For Báez, the opportunity carried deep personal meaning.

“One of my dreams is to play in Puerto Rico for Team Puerto Rico with our families, our fans, our island,” Báez said. “Nothing I can do. I’m just happy for all of my teammates that got the chance to represent. I wish them good luck.”

Báez, who lives in Puerto Rico during the offseason, vividly remembers watching the inaugural 2006 World Baseball Classic as a 13-year-old fan in the stands at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

“It’s been a long, long time since we played this tournament in Puerto Rico,” Báez said. “To have the chance to be a part of that, and now it’s away from me, it really hurts.”