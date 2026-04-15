Michigan Football Beats Out National Powers for Highly Ranked QB

The Michigan Wolverines secured a commitment from Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, a four-star prospect ranked No. 115 overall and the No. 10 quarterback in the country.

Lopati chose Michigan over a loaded list of offers that included Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia, Florida, and Cal, among others.

His decision came after a multi-day visit to Ann Arbor, where Michigan made a strong final push to land one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 class.

A needed win at quarterback

This commitment carries extra weight.

Michigan had been searching for clarity at quarterback in the 2027 cycle after an earlier decommitment reshaped the board. From there, the staff zeroed in on two targets.

Lopati was at the top of that list.

Now, the Wolverines have their guy.

Strong ties helped seal the deal

Relationships played a major role in this recruitment.

Lopati has longstanding connections with members of Michigan’s coaching staff, particularly from their previous time working with him during earlier stages of his development.

That familiarity helped Michigan build trust early and maintain it throughout the process.

In a recruitment filled with powerhouse programs, that connection made the difference.

What Michigan is getting

Lopati is not just a highly ranked quarterback. He is a proven performer.

The Salt Lake City native earned Under Armour and Army All-American honors and has steadily climbed the rankings after a strong showing earlier this year.

He brings the tools you expect at this level.

Arm talent. Command. The ability to operate within an offense while still making plays when things break down.

More importantly, he brings upside.

The bigger picture

Quarterback recruiting sets the tone for everything else.

Landing Lopati gives Michigan a centerpiece for its 2027 class and a player other recruits can rally around.

It also reinforces the direction of the program.

Even coming off success, Michigan is not slowing down on the recruiting trail.

The bottom line

Michigan needed a quarterback in the 2027 class.

It got one of the best.

Kamden Lopati is headed to Ann Arbor, and with him comes the kind of momentum that can shape an entire recruiting cycle.