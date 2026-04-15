Should Jahmyr Gibbs Hold Out? NFL Analyst Thinks So

The Detroit Lions have a decision looming, and now, outside voices are turning up the pressure.

With the May 1 deadline approaching for fifth-year options, star running back Jahmyr Gibbs finds himself in an interesting spot. He’s already established himself as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, yet a long-term deal hasn’t been finalized.

And at least one prominent analyst thinks Gibbs shouldn’t wait around.

A Bold Message From Mike Florio

During a recent appearance on PFT Live, Mike Florio didn’t mince words when discussing Gibbs’ situation.

“I ain’t showing up for the offseason program if I’m Bijan Robinson,” Florio said as quoted by OnSI. Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs — do not enter the facility. Do not pick up a weight. Do not put on a cleat. Do not do anything until you get your second contract. That’s a no-brainer.

“I’m sorry, Falcons fans, Lions fans, you just want everything to be fine. Well, the sooner your organizations take care of these guys, then it will all be fine because they both deserve massive market-level paydays and they should take zero risk. Zero risk with their health, now or in the future until they get those contracts.”

It’s a strong stance, and one that highlights just how valuable Gibbs has become in a short amount of time.

Production That Speaks for Itself

Since arriving in Detroit, Gibbs hasn’t just been good—he’s been elite.

Three straight seasons with at least 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns

A consistent Pro Bowl selection

One of the most dangerous dual-threat backs in football

His 2025 season, in particular, showed just how complete his game has become. Gibbs piled up nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns, while also hauling in 77 receptions out of the backfield.

He’s not just a running back, he’s a centerpiece.

Where Things Stand Right Now

Despite all of that, the Lions haven’t yet exercised Gibbs’ fifth-year option or finalized an extension.

That option, if picked up, would lock him in for the 2027 season at a projected figure north of $14 million.

From the team’s perspective, there’s still time. The deadline isn’t until May 1, and Detroit’s offseason program is set to begin April 20.

From the player’s side, though, the conversation is starting to shift.

What Happens Next?

The expectation around the league is that the Lions will pick up Gibbs’ fifth-year option before the deadline. That would at least provide short-term clarity while longer-term negotiations continue.

But Florio’s comments tap into a larger reality across the NFL:

Elite running backs don’t always wait patiently for second contracts anymore.

And when you look at what Gibbs has already accomplished, it’s easy to understand why his situation is drawing attention.

The Bottom Line

Jahmyr Gibbs has done everything you could ask of a young star.

Now comes the business side.

Whether the Lions move quickly or take a more measured approach, this is a storyline that isn’t going away anytime soon.

And with outside voices urging a hardline stance, the pressure is only going to build as the deadline gets closer.