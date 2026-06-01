Are the Detroit Lions About to Move on From Levi Onwuzurike?

The Detroit Lions have made plenty of difficult roster decisions under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Could defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike be next?

Recently, published an article highlighting four players who could be facing their final practices with the Lions. Topping his list was Onwuzurike, the former second-round pick whose NFL career has been defined as much by injuries as potential.

While Berreman makes some valid points, there’s also a strong argument that Detroit isn’t ready to close the book on Onwuzurike just yet.

Why Some Believe Onwuzurike Could Be Cut

The concerns surrounding Onwuzurike are understandable.

Since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington product has missed two entire seasons due to injury and has struggled to consistently stay on the field.

Berreman pointed out that fellow 2021 draft pick Josh Paschal was released earlier this offseason despite facing similar questions about durability and production.

Financially, moving on from Onwuzurike would be easy.

Because the one-year contract he signed in 2025 rolled over after he missed the entire season, the Lions could clear his entire $1.215 million cap hit by releasing him. In a league where every dollar matters, that flexibility could be attractive if Detroit identifies another defensive line option later this summer.

However, Campbell’s recent comments don’t exactly sound like those of a coach preparing to move on.

When asked about Onwuzurike during OTAs, Campbell offered a brief but notable update.

“I like where Levi’s at, and I’ll leave it at that,” Campbell said. “He’s working, he feels good. I’m not hyping anybody up, not in May. It’s not worth it.”

The quote may not jump off the page, but Campbell isn’t known for handing out compliments he doesn’t believe.

The fact that he specifically noted that Onwuzurike feels good and is working hard could be interpreted as a positive sign for a player who has spent much of his career battling health issues.

The Lions Still Need Defensive Line Depth

Detroit’s defensive front has undergone significant changes over the past two seasons.

Aidan Hutchinson remains the centerpiece, while Alim McNeill continues to anchor the interior. The Lions also invested heavily in improving their pass rush by drafting Derrick Moore and adding veteran help around the edges.

But defensive line depth remains critical over a 17-game season.

If healthy, Onwuzurike offers versatility that few players on the roster possess. He has shown flashes of being able to play multiple spots along the defensive line and can contribute both against the run and as an interior pass rusher.

Those traits don’t grow on trees.

A Breakout Season Isn’t Out of the Question

Perhaps the biggest reason not to write off Onwuzurike is that he’s still only 28 years old and possesses the physical tools that made him a second-round pick in the first place.

For the first time in several years, he appears to be entering an offseason healthy.

That alone makes him an intriguing player to watch throughout training camp.

While some analysts see a roster bubble player, others see a former high draft pick who has never truly had an opportunity to build momentum because of injuries.

If Onwuzurike can finally stay on the field, there is a realistic path to becoming a valuable contributor in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

The Bottom Line

Could the Lions ultimately move on from Levi Onwuzurike? Absolutely.

The NFL is a results-driven business, and availability matters.

However, predicting his release in late May feels premature.

Campbell’s comments were encouraging, the financial savings are relatively minor, and Detroit still has reason to believe there is untapped potential there.

Rather than viewing Onwuzurike as a cut candidate, it may be more accurate to view him as one of the Lions’ biggest wild cards entering the 2026 season.

And if he finally enjoys the healthy season that has eluded him throughout his career, don’t be surprised if he’s one of Detroit’s most pleasant surprises this fall.