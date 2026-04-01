Rod Wood’s Comments About Lions Schedule Is Eye-Opening

The Detroit Lions are preparing for a global stage in 2026, but they aren’t counting on the kind of scheduling break that once came with it.

As the NFL continues to expand its international footprint, the long-standing assumption that teams receive a bye week following overseas games is no longer a certainty. And according to team president Rod Wood, Detroit is already planning as if that benefit won’t be part of the equation.

No guarantees in the new NFL schedule model

The Lions are slated to play in Munich this season, though their opponent and exact date have yet to be finalized. Based on recent trends, the game is expected to fall in early November — a window that complicates the team’s schedule more than it simplifies it.

“It’s not any longer guaranteed that you’ll get the bye after the international game, and we’re in a little bit of an odd situation with the game likely in November and Thanksgiving,” Wood said via Pride of Detroit. “So I don’t know what our bye treatment will be, but I think it’s unlikely that we’ll get it the week right after the game.”

That uncertainty reflects a broader shift in how the league handles international logistics. What was once standard is now situational.

Balancing travel, timing, and tradition

For Detroit, the challenge isn’t just the trip to Germany. It’s how that trip fits within one of the most demanding stretches of the team’s calendar.

The Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day game already creates a unique scheduling dynamic. Add in a transatlantic flight, recovery time, and a quick turnaround, and the margin for error tightens considerably.

Wood acknowledged as much, noting that his primary request to the league centered on avoiding an especially taxing sequence.

“The one thing I did push for was to not have the Thursday-to-Thursday (games) after Thanksgiving,” Wood said. “Assuming this international game in Munich might be in November, because I think the games in Germany have been in November. The thing about flying back, playing a game, playing Thanksgiving, then playing the Thursday afterwards, it’s really tough on the players and travel. So that’s the one thing I requested, and hopefully I’ve made my case.”

Detroit has navigated similar stretches in recent years, playing back-to-back Thursday games in consecutive seasons.

No expectation of extended international stay

While some teams have explored the idea of remaining overseas for consecutive games, that scenario does not appear to be on Detroit’s radar.

“I would never say never … but no one has brought it up to me,” Wood said. “So I’m hoping they would have brought it up to me by now if that was going to happen. So I don’t think that’s likely.”

The expectation remains that the Lions will make a single trip abroad before returning to their normal schedule.

Planning already underway in Munich

Even without finalized details, the Lions have begun laying the groundwork for their international appearance.

From logistics to fan engagement, the organization is treating the Munich game as a significant moment.

“We’ve got some marketing ideas that we’re putting into our budget. We’re going to treat it like a pretty big deal from a fan experience standpoint,” Wood said.

That includes sending both football and business personnel overseas in advance to prepare for the event and ensure a smooth experience for players, staff, and traveling supporters.

The bigger picture

The Lions are entering a season with heightened expectations, and their international trip adds another layer of complexity to an already demanding schedule.

Without the cushion of a guaranteed bye week, Detroit may be forced to navigate one of the more challenging stretches of its season without additional recovery time.

That reality is part of the modern NFL — one that continues to expand globally while asking teams to adapt on the fly.