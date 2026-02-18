Detroit Lions Replacement for Rod Wood Is Obvious

With Rod Wood set to retire as Detroit Lions President and CEO ahead of the 2026 season, the organization is preparing for a major leadership transition off the field. While the Lions have announced a global search for Wood’s successor, the most logical replacement may already be in the building.

That person is Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner.

Why Mike Disner Stands Out as the Clear Choice

Disner is entering his 20th season in the NFL and his eighth with the Detroit Lions, bringing both league-wide experience and deep organizational familiarity. In May 2022, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer after previously serving as Senior Vice President of Football and Business Administration.

In his current role, Disner oversees:

Football operations and football administration

Business management and long-term strategy

Revenue growth and brand development

In many ways, he’s already performing much of what a team president does — just without the title.

Recent League-Wide Interest Only Strengthens His Case

Disner’s résumé hasn’t gone unnoticed around the NFL.

Earlier this offseason, he interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons’ team president opening, a role that was ultimately filled by former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan. Even though Disner didn’t land the position, the fact that another organization viewed him as a serious finalist speaks volumes about his standing across the league.

That interview served as clear validation: Disner is ready for a top leadership role — and Detroit may be the best place for it.

One of Rod Wood’s biggest accomplishments was helping align the Lions’ football and business sides into a unified operation. Disner has been instrumental in that process.

His leadership has helped foster a supportive, efficient working relationship between football operations and business strategy, creating opportunities to grow the Lions brand without interfering with on-field priorities. That balance has been crucial as Detroit has emerged as one of the NFL’s most stable and respected organizations under Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes, and Dan Campbell.

Why Continuity Matters More Than Ever

Promoting Disner would:

Preserve momentum during a championship window

Avoid unnecessary disruption during a leadership transition

Maintain trust and internal relationships

With the football side firmly established, the last thing the Lions need is a long adjustment period for an external hire unfamiliar with the organization’s culture.

Disner already knows the building, the people, and the vision.

The Succession Plan Feels Right in Front of Them

When Wood announced his retirement, he spoke proudly about leaving the organization in capable hands. While he referenced Hamp, Holmes, and Campbell, the same confidence can be applied to the business side.

Disner’s experience, recent league-wide interest, and current responsibilities make him feel less like a candidate and more like a natural successor. The Lions may still complete a full search, but sometimes the smartest move is elevating the leader who’s already helped build the foundation.

In this case, the Detroit Lions replacement for Rod Wood feels obvious.