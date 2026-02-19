Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Offensive Tackles

No matter how the Detroit Lions approach free agency, offensive tackle is shaping up as a near-certainty within the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Most league observers believe longtime left tackle Taylor Decker could retire before the 2026 season, and even if he returns for one final year, Detroit still needs a long-term succession plan at one of the most important positions on the roster.

Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to invest premium draft capital in the offensive line, and with the Lions firmly in a Super Bowl window, they can’t afford a gap year at tackle. This year’s class offers a mix of plug-and-play starters, high-ceiling developmental athletes, and technically sound options who fit Detroit’s physical identity.

Below is a full Lions-centric big board of offensive tackles Detroit should have heavily scouted heading into the 2026 draft cycle.

The Prospects

Spencer Fano — OT, Utah (6-5, 300)

Fano has rapidly emerged as one of the most complete offensive tackles in the 2026 class. Scouts consistently praise his athletic movement skills, balance, and competitive edge, particularly in pass protection where he shows smooth footwork and strong recovery ability. He’s versatile enough to play either tackle spot and fits both zone and gap concepts. Some evaluators wonder if he’ll need to add functional strength to consistently displace NFL power rushers, but his floor is high and his polish makes him an early-starter candidate.

Francis Mauigoa — OT, Miami (6-6, 325)

Mauigoa looks the part of a future NFL bookend tackle. His calling card is pass-protection efficiency—quick sets, controlled hand placement, and the ability to shut down speed off the edge. He’s already drawing top-of-the-board consideration from evaluators who view him as a low-risk starter with pro-ready traits. In Detroit, he’d project cleanly as a long-term right tackle with the athleticism to slide left if needed.

Monroe Freeling — OT, Georgia (6-7, 315)

Freeling offers elite length and athletic traits, with the kind of body type NFL teams love developing. His pass-protection flashes are impressive, especially against speed, but he can struggle with balance and pad level when defenders convert to power. Freeling isn’t a finished product, but he has starter upside in a system willing to invest time, which aligns well with Detroit’s track record of OL development.

Kadyn Proctor — OT, Alabama (6-7, 360)

Proctor is the most physically imposing tackle in the class and also one of the most polarizing. When he’s right, he overwhelms defenders with sheer size and power, particularly in the run game. However, his pass protection remains inconsistent due to leverage issues and footwork that can lag behind his frame. Teams will view Proctor as a high-ceiling bet—one who could become dominant with refinement but carries real risk if technique never fully stabilizes.

Caleb Lomu — OT, Utah (6-6, 305)

Lomu continues Utah’s run of NFL-ready linemen. Scouts highlight his natural pass-protection instincts, length, and poise, particularly how he handles pressure without panicking. He’s still developing as a run blocker and will need to add strength to anchor against NFL bull rushes, but his profile screams “future starter” with the right strength program and coaching.

Max Iheanachor — OT, Arizona State (6-6, 330)

One of the most intriguing developmental tackles in the class, Iheanachor is still relatively new to football but already shows rare movement skills for a 330-pound lineman. His growth curve is steep, and recent evaluations point to significant improvement in technique and consistency. He’ll need refinement in recognition and leverage, but in the right system, he has genuine long-term starter potential.

Blake Miller — OT, Clemson (6-6, 315)

Miller is a traits-driven prospect with good size, athletic feet, and a physical demeanor. At his best, he can handle both speed and power; at his worst, mental lapses against twists and blitzes lead to pressures and penalties. Teams see him as a Day 2 upside swing, where strong coaching could turn him into a reliable starter rather than a rotational lineman.

Caleb Tiernan — OT, Northwestern (6-7, 320)

Tiernan doesn’t dominate with athleticism or raw power, but he wins with technique, leverage, and intelligence. Scouts consistently describe him as a high-floor prospect capable of providing quality depth early with the potential to start in a pinch. He profiles as a dependable swing tackle who could quietly exceed expectations in a stable offensive system like Detroit’s.

Austin Barber — OT, Florida (6-6, 314)

Barber brings SEC experience, physical hands, and positional versatility. He plays with toughness and finishes in the run game, though pass protection remains the swing skill that will determine his long-term position. Some teams may see him as a guard/tackle hybrid, while others believe he can stick outside with continued refinement. He’s viewed as a reliable, experienced option who could contribute early in a rotation.

Bottom Line

If Taylor Decker’s career is nearing its final chapter—and all signs suggest it may be—the Detroit Lions cannot afford to delay their next tackle investment. This 2026 offensive tackle class gives Detroit flexibility: early-round starters like Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa, upside swings like Kadyn Proctor or Max Iheanachor, and steady depth options who fit the Lions’ culture.

With Detroit’s proven offensive line development and a coaching staff that values toughness, intelligence, and versatility, expect the Lions to come out of the 2026 NFL Draft with a tackle who isn’t just depth—but a future cornerstone.