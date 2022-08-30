Matthew Stafford throwing new Amazon football 100 yards (allegedly) goes viral

Ok, let me begin by saying that in this day in age, a video can be made showing just about anything and it is tough to tell if it is real or fake. That being said, we all know Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has an absolute cannon, which is probably why some are convinced the video you are about to see is real. (It’s not)

Watch as Stafford allegedly tosses a new Amazon football 100 yards in the air.

“This new Amazon Prime ball can really fly,” Stafford says as he lets loose.

Do you think this is real or fake?

Wait…Did Matthew Stafford just throw the new Amazon ball 100 yards like it was nothing? 😳 pic.twitter.com/qhjGhTJrBK — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) August 30, 2022

But Matthew Stafford was not the only NFL QB to get in on the prank

Check out Russell Wilson getting on the action.

Heat coming from this new Prime ball on Thursday nights 🔥 … New team. New ball. New season. Let’s Ride! #TNFonPrime @NFLonPrime @WilsonFootball pic.twitter.com/q6v9RvY8Zk — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 30, 2022

From SB Nation:

A safe estimate for an NFL tackle dummy is roughly 100 pounds, though they vary greatly. So let’s assume that this is an even 100 for sake of argument. Russ throws the new ball and blasts it off its spot, causing it to travel almost 15 yards downfield.

In order for this to be accurate the new football would need to generate approximately 500N of force at the point of contact, and that’s not taking into account the friction coefficient with the ground, or the distance it travels — frankly because I suck at math. That said, to knock the dummy over at all it would require Russell Wilson to throw a 15 ounce football at approximately 64 mph. It would take much, much more than that to throw the dummy back like it had been hit with a cannon.

Nation, how far do you think Matthew Stafford could really throw that football?

