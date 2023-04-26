Mike Valenti says he would consider Jameson Williams a ‘moron’ if he was Jared Goff

The hope was that Jameson Williams would have a breakout season for the Detroit Lions, but those hopes took a big kick in the gut as the No. 12 NFL Draft pick from a year ago has been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket weighed in on the situation and he was not too kind to Williams.

Key Points

Jameson Williams, the No. 12 NFL Draft pick from a year ago, has been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Mike Valenti expressed concern over Williams' recent behavior, including his social media post of him attending a title fight in Las Vegas less than 24 hours after being suspended for gambling, calling it “idiocy” and “immaturity”.

Valenti also expressed concern over the impact of Williams' suspension on the Lions' chances of winning the division title, and stated that if he were in Jared Goff's shoes, he would consider Williams “a moron” for his recent actions.

Mike Valenti says if he was Jared Goff he would consider Jameson Williams a ‘moron'

During Tuesday's show, Valenti said that he loves Williams and wants him to be great for the Lions, but he also did not mince words about the picture Williams has painted of himself early on in his career.

- Advertisement -

“The rookie year was a total wash because even playing the last six games, he caught one ball. The video he posted on social media of him at the title fight in Las Vegas less than 24 hours after being suspended for gambling, I’m sorry, at a minimum it’s idiocy, at a maximum it’s a window into immaturity and maybe we have a problem here.”

“I love this kid, I want him to be great, I’m going to look like an idiot for defending this pick if he ends up washing out. I thought Jamo’s presence here was going to help lead this team to a division title. He’s now impacted that, because you’re talking about (missing) half of a season. It’s a problem. I think it’s OK to be concerned.”

Valenti went on to add that if he were in Jared Goff's shoes, he would consider Williams “a moron.”

“You defamed me in the offseason, you’re more worried about what jersey you wear than the fact that you just got suspended, you showed me up on the field multiple times and then once the suspension came down, you just had to take in a title fight in Vegas. I’m not speaking for Jared Goff, but me, I would think he’s a moron.”

Bottom Line: Williams is off to a poor start in the NFL

The Lions traded up to No. 12 to select Williams in the 2022 NFL Draft with the expectation that he would not be healthy enough to make an impact until the 2023 season. Well, Williams is now fully healthy, but he will miss over a third of the season because he made a bad decision. Let's hope the youngster can learn from his mistakes and learn a lesson on maturity before moving on with his career.