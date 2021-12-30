Moritz Seider’s latest comments will excite Red Wings fans

The Detroit Red Wings have had several games postponed thanks to an outbreak of COVID-19 within their organization that’s seen several names of both players and coaches land on their protocol list.

Thankfully, that list is dwindling, and now more names have been removed. The team announced earlier today that Lucas Raymond, Adam Erne, and Jordan Oesterle are back and ready to roll. And as of now, their annual New Year’s Eve game is still on as scheduled; they’ll be welcoming Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals to Little Caesars Arena.

For defenseman Moritz Seider, who has established himself as a bonafide NHL defenseman and will certainly be a candidate for Rookie of the Year,

“We have three home games coming up, so obviously a big challenge for us starting with Washington tomorrow,” Seider said. “I think everybody’s really looking forward to playing games again. It was a rough stretch for us but all in all I think the boys are hungry.”

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to face-off at 7:30 PM EST on Bally Sports Detroit.

– – Quotes via Detroit Red Wings Link – –