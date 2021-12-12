Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 13 matchup vs. Vikings

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their second win of the season when they are in Denver to take on the Broncos.

In case you have not heard, the Lions are dealing with injuries, a flu outbreak, and a COVID-19 outbreak and they will be shorthanded against the Broncos.

Here is what the Lions starting defense should look like on Sunday. (Yes, the entire defensive line is questionable)

Note: Stay tuned for the Inactives report to find out which players are active for today’s game.

DL – Michael Brockers (Questionable)

DL – Nick Williams (Questionable)

NT – Alim McNeill (Questionable)

EDGE – Charles Harris (Questionable)

EDGE – Austin Bryant (Questionable)

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Amani Oruwariye

CB – Jerry Jacobs

FS – Dean Marlowe

SS – Will Harris