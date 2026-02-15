Predicting Where D.J. Reader Will Play in 2026

D.J. Reader did exactly what the Detroit Lions asked him to do.

He showed up, anchored the middle of the defensive line, started every game, and handled the dirty work that rarely shows up in highlight packages. Now, after completing a two-year, $22 million deal with Detroit, the 31-year-old nose tackle is back on the market, and his next destination feels increasingly clear.

Reader’s Lions Tenure: Reliable, But Costly

Reader’s value to Detroit was never about sacks. It was about stability in the trenches.

In 2025, he played 583 defensive snaps and posted a 68.5 overall PFF grade, ranking 33rd out of 134 interior defensive linemen. His 71.8 pass-rush grade (24th among defensive tackles) showed he still offers push in the pocket, even if the stat sheet didn’t reflect it. He also logged 20 total pressures, which ranked 62nd at the position.

Against the run, Reader graded at 61.7, placing him 36th among defensive tackles. Not elite—but solid, especially for a space-eater whose primary job is keeping linebackers clean.

The issue for Detroit isn’t performance. It’s age, role, and money.

Why Detroit Moving On Makes Sense

Reader turns 32 during the 2026 season, and the Lions are clearly trending younger and more flexible along the defensive front. With void years already hitting the cap and Detroit needing to allocate resources elsewhere, paying starter money for a nose tackle in his 30s doesn’t align with where Brad Holmes has been steering this roster.

Detroit could still use Reader, but not at the price he’s likely to command on the open market.

Cincinnati Is the Perfect Fit

If this feels familiar, it’s because it is.

Reader spent four seasons in Cincinnati (2020–2023) and played some of the best football of his career there. In his prime with the Bengals, he consistently graded as a top-10 interior defensive lineman, anchoring one of the league’s toughest run defenses.

Fast forward to 2025, and Cincinnati has a glaring problem.

The Bengals finished dead last against the run and ranked bottom three in points and yards allowed. Their defense desperately needs interior stability, leadership, and someone who understands the system.

Reader checks every box.

He’s no longer the dominant force he once was—but at an estimated $6 million per year, he’s still more than capable of fixing a major problem for a defense that collapsed up front.

The Verdict

This isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about need.

Detroit got solid value from D.J. Reader, but their roster priorities are shifting. Cincinnati, on the other hand, has an urgent hole, and a familiar answer.

Prediction: D.J. Reader signs with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2026 season.