Projecting the Detroit Tigers 2020 Opening Day lineup/starting rotation

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

2019 is a season the Detroit Tigers and their fans would rather just put behind them as soon as possible.

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, the Tigers are in the middle of a rebuild and the 2020 season will likely be another rough one.

That being said, Opening Day is right around the corner and I thought it would be fun (or not so fun) to take a look at what the lineup and rotation may look like.

Let’s start with the lineup.

CF – JaCoby Jones

SS – Nico Goodrum

DH – Miguel Cabrera

1B – C.J. Cron

LF – Christin Stewart

2B – Jonathan Schoop

3B – Jeimer Candelario

C – Austin Romine

RF – Victor Reyes

Here is a look at what I believe the Opening Day rotation/closer will look like.

SP – Matthew Boyd

SP – Daniel Norris

SP – Spencer Turnbull

SP – Jordan Zimmermann

SP – Ivan Nova

Closer – Joe Jimenez

Nation, do you think I nailed this or will the Opening Day lineup be different?

