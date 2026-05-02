Prosecutor Makes Final Call on DK Metcalf-Lions Fan Situation

The legal side of last season’s on-field controversy at Ford Field has reached a key decision point.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to file criminal charges against DK Metcalf following an incident involving a Detroit Lions fan during a game against the Steelers.

What happened at Ford Field

The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Metcalf approaching the front row of the stands after a play.

According to a statement released through the Detroit Free Press, the situation unfolded when longtime season-ticket holder Ryan Kennedy approached the railing holding a Metcalf jersey, hoping for an autograph.

“…there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back,” the statement said. “The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game.”

Video of the exchange circulated widely in the days that followed, drawing strong reactions from both sides.

Why no charges were filed

Despite the physical nature of the interaction, prosecutors determined the situation did not warrant criminal charges.

While no detailed legal reasoning was publicly outlined beyond the statement, the decision effectively closes the criminal portion of the case.

Attorney Jonathan Marko, who represents Kennedy, suggested the choice may have come down to resources and legal thresholds.

“I think a reasonable person upon seeing the video would consider that an assault and/or a battery under the criminal law,” Marko told the Free Press, adding that pursuing a case of that magnitude would require significant time and expense.

Civil case still ongoing

Though the criminal matter is resolved, the situation is far from over.

Kennedy has filed a civil lawsuit that remains active, naming Metcalf along with media figures Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, as well as Ford Field management.

The lawsuit centers on claims that public commentary following the incident caused reputational harm.

The Lions’ connection

While the Lions were not directly involved in the altercation, the incident took place inside their home stadium, bringing additional attention locally and across the league.

For Detroit, it’s another reminder of how quickly in-game moments can escalate—and linger well beyond the final whistle.

The bottom line

The criminal case is closed.

The civil case is not.

And while the NFL has moved on from the game itself, the fallout from that moment at Ford Field is still playing out—just now in a courtroom instead of on the field.