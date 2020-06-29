Ranking Michigan’s 3 Heisman Trophy winners

In order to have the winningest program in college football history, you have to play a lot of games and you have to have a lot of great players throughout the years.

That is exactly what has happened at the University of Michigan as they have had a plethora of All-Americans and even three Heisman Trophy winners.

Michigan tweeted out a photo the other day showing off their trio of Heisman Trophy winners, Tom Harmon, Desmond Howard, and Charles Woodson and it got me to thinking. How would I rank Harmon, Howard, and Woodson in terms of which one was the best?

Our THREE Heisman Trophy Winners. ✊️ pic.twitter.com/Ps2GNpPxwn — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 27, 2020

Here is how I rank Michigan’s 3 Heisman Trophy winners. (Based on Heisman seasons only)

3 – Tom Harmon (1940)

First of all, I have to admit that I feel a bit dirty having to put any of these three great players last on this list. That being said, considering I never had the chance to see Harmon play, I have to go strictly on the numbers. In 1940, Harmon rushed for 852 yards and 15 TDs in just eight games while also throwing for 506 yards and six TDs (also threw 11 interceptions). Harmon was definitely one of the best to ever suit up for the Wolverines, and though my opinion may be biased, I have to put him at No. 3 on this list.

2 – Desmond Howard (1991)

In 1991, Desmond Howard had one of the most amazing seasons in Michigan football history on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. In 12 games, Howard caught 62 passes for 985 yards and a whopping 19 TD receptions, to go along with two more TDs on the ground. Desmond just so happens to be my favorite Wolverine of all-time but he is just a tad below the great Charles Woodson in terms of overall greatness, so Howard comes in at No. 2.

1 – Charles Woodson (1997)

Not only did Charles Woodson win the Heisman Trophy in 1997 but he also led Michigan to a National Championship in the same season. During what was the most memorable season in my lifetime, Woodson had two receiving TDs, a rushing TD, a punt return for a TD, seven interceptions, and he even completed a pass. Oh, and he did all that while absolutely locking down half of the field when he was on defense. When it comes to game-changers who can impact multiple facets of a game, not many (if any) have been better than C-Wood.