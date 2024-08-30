Red Sox vs Tigers, August 30, 2024: Viewing Guide, Odds, Insights and More





The Red Sox vs Tigers matchup kicks off a three-game series this Friday at Comerica Park. Both teams are coming off mixed performances in their recent series, with the Red Sox splitting a four-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tigers managing two wins against the Los Angeles Angels before dropping the finale.

With Tanner Houck starting on the mound for Boston and Detroit yet to announce their starter, this game promises to be an intriguing contest as both teams fight to stay in the playoff race.

How to Watch the Red Sox vs Tigers

Date : August 30, 2024

: August 30, 2024 Time : 6:40 PM ET

: 6:40 PM ET Location : Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) TV : ESPN, Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663)

: ESPN, Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming : Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+

: Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+ Radio options: 97.1 The Ticket

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline : Tigers +100 | Red Sox -120

: Tigers +100 | Red Sox -120 Spread : Tigers +1.5 (-160) | Red Sox -1.5 (+135)

: Tigers +1.5 (-160) | Red Sox -1.5 (+135) Total : Over/Under (8.5) Tigers : Under (+105) Red Sox : Over (-125)

: Over/Under (8.5) Odds found at Caesars Sportsbook

Predictions

The Boston Red Sox are slightly favored in this matchup, primarily due to their stronger overall record and Tanner Houck’s solid performance this season. Houck, with an 8-9 record and a 3.23 ERA, will look to rebound from a rough outing against Arizona, where he allowed six earned runs over six innings. Despite this setback, Houck has shown resilience in previous games, and if he can return to form, the Red Sox will have the upper hand.

On the other side, the Detroit Tigers will need a strong pitching performance, especially since their starter hasn’t been announced yet. The Tigers’ recent games have seen a mix of outcomes, with their offense struggling in the last game against the Angels. However, Detroit’s hitters like Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry have been reliable, with Greene particularly excelling against the Red Sox in past meetings.

Score Prediction: Red Sox 5, Tigers 3

More Insights

Each of the Red Sox’s last four road games against AL Central opponents has gone over the total runs line, suggesting a potential for higher-scoring games in this series.

Riley Greene has recorded at least one hit in each of the Tigers’ last nine games against the Red Sox, making him a player to watch in this series opener.

This Red Sox vs Tigers game is set to be a competitive one, with both teams needing a win to maintain momentum in the late stages of the season.