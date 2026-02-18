Detroit Lions Make Major Announcement Regarding President and CEO Rod Wood

The Detroit Lions are preparing for a significant front-office transition.

On Tuesday, the organization announced that Rod Wood will retire as Team President and CEO before the start of the 2026 NFL season, closing the book on an 11-year run that coincided with one of the most transformative periods in franchise history.

Wood will remain with the Lions until a successor is hired. The search will be conducted globally and led by executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates, according to the team.

Rod Wood Reflects on His Tenure in Detroit

Wood, who joined the Lions in 2015, expressed gratitude to ownership, fans, and leadership throughout the organization, emphasizing confidence in the direction of the franchise moving forward.

“I want to thank the Ford Family and ultimately Lions fans everywhere for trusting me to lead the Detroit Lions for the last 11 seasons,” Wood said. “It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus.”

He added that his greatest sense of pride comes from the leadership structure now in place.

“I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.”

A Steady Hand During a Pivotal Era

Before joining the Lions, Wood spent more than 30 years in finance and wealth management, including a decade as head of Ford Estates, the Ford family office. A Goodrich, Michigan native, Wood also became deeply involved in efforts to position Detroit as a premier sports and entertainment destination, working closely with local government and business leaders.

Under his leadership, the Lions modernized their business operations, strengthened their standing within the NFL, and helped set the foundation for the franchise’s recent on-field resurgence.

Wood and his wife, Susan, plan to spend more time with their children and grandchildren following his retirement.

Sheila Hamp Praises Wood’s Legacy

Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp praised Wood’s impact on both the organization and the league.

“Rod has been a trusted advisor and passionate leader for our organization and the entire NFL,” Hamp said. “He has prepared our organization for a promising future.”

While acknowledging Wood will be missed, Hamp made it clear the franchise is focused on finding the right long-term successor.

“We are excited to work with Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next dynamic leader of our business.”

What Comes Next for the Lions

The search for the next Lions president and CEO begins immediately, with Wood staying on during the transition to ensure continuity. With Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes, and Dan Campbell firmly entrenched, the Lions’ football operations remain stable as the business side prepares for its next chapter.