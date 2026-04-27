Spencer Torkelson Ties Historic Detroit Tigers Home Run Record

Just days ago, Spencer Torkelson was searching for his first home run of the season.

Now, he’s etched his name alongside some of the greatest hitters in Detroit Tigers history.

Torkelson homered for the fifth straight game, tying a franchise record in Detroit’s 8-3 win, completing a remarkable turnaround at the plate.

Joining Elite Company

With his latest blast—a drive to left-center field—Torkelson matched a Tigers record previously held by legends such as Hank Greenberg, Rudy York, Vic Wertz, Willie Horton, and Marcus Thames.

“Legends,” Torkelson said, summing up the significance of the moment.

It’s rare territory—and even more impressive given how his season began.

Locked In at the Plate

The difference? Torkelson says it comes down to staying true to his approach.

“Just seeing the ball well, and just proud of the way I’ve stuck with my plan and my approach,” he said. “When my approach is right, I feel like I can hit everything without really trying to hit everything.”

That approach has allowed him to drive fastballs with authority while staying disciplined enough to handle offspeed pitches without chasing.

“I’m seeing the ball pretty well right now,” he added. “I want to stick with my approach and stay on the fastball. And if he hangs a breaking ball, trust that I’ll keep it fair. I didn’t change much.”

A Streak Unlike Any Other

This stretch is new territory even for Torkelson.

He had never homered in more than two consecutive games as a professional before this week. Even during his standout college career at Arizona State—where he hit 54 home runs—he never reached five straight games with a homer.

“It feels a little different, doing it at a much higher level,” Torkelson said. “But it feels pretty good, yeah.”

What’s Next?

Torkelson now heads into the next series with a chance to stand alone in the record books.

One more home run would not only set a new Tigers record, but also mark the longest streak in the majors since Rafael Devers accomplished the feat in 2024.

For a hitter who started the week still waiting for his first homer, the turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable.

And if the current rhythm continues, history might not be finished just yet.