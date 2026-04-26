Detroit Lions Make Surprising Change to Offseason Plans

The Detroit Lions are shaking things up this offseason, and not in a small way.

In a surprising move, Detroit has decided to cancel rookie minicamp entirely for 2026, opting instead for a reworked approach to player development following last season’s disappointing 9-8 finish.

A different approach to development

Typically, NFL teams use rookie minicamp as an early introduction for draft picks, undrafted free agents, and tryout players.

Not this year in Detroit.

General manager Brad Holmes made it clear this wasn’t a random decision, it was part of a bigger evaluation of everything the organization does.

“I had told you guys at the end of the season, me and Dan [Campbell] were going to take a long, hard look at every single thing from top to bottom and that’s what we did,” Holmes said via the Detroit Free Press.

Not removing—replacing

Holmes emphasized that the Lions aren’t simply eliminating part of the process.

They believe they’re improving it.

“Not doing things just to do it just because you feel like you have to do it,” Holmes said. “You can’t be scared when you want to try something new that you think is going to be better for your football team.”

So while minicamp is gone, something else is taking its place—though the team hasn’t shared exactly what that will look like.

“We’re not just removing it and just using that idle time to twiddle our thumbs,” Holmes added. “It’s something that we’re utilizing to put in place of that, that we feel that’s going to be more efficient.”

More changes across the board

This isn’t the only adjustment Detroit has made.

The Lions also eliminated their local pre-draft workout this year, choosing instead to focus on other evaluation methods. Holmes said that decision was made well in advance and will be reassessed moving forward.

“We just made the decision really last summer to do away with the pro day,” he said. “And we’ll see how it goes. If we feel like we missed something by not doing it, then we’ll look at it and adjust.”

What happens next?

Rookies are still scheduled to report in mid-May and will go through a full development program.

The difference is how that time is structured.

Detroit’s offseason program will still include:

Strength and conditioning phases

Position drills and walkthroughs

Organized team activities

A later mandatory minicamp

It just won’t include the traditional rookie minicamp window.

The bottom line

This is classic Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Evaluate everything.

Keep what works.

Change what doesn’t.

Canceling rookie minicamp might raise eyebrows, but inside the building, the belief is simple.

If there’s a better way to prepare this team for 2026, the Lions are going to find it.