Predicting the Detroit Lions Starting Defense Following 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions didn’t just reload on offense during the 2026 NFL Draft; they quietly built a defense that could take a big step forward.

There are still questions, especially around health and depth, but if the season started today, here’s how Detroit’s starting defense could look.

Defensive Line

Defensive Tackles:

Tyleik Williams

Alim McNeill

Detroit continues to build strength up the middle, and this duo could be a problem.

Williams brings power and disruption as a young interior force, while McNeill provides proven production and consistency. Together, they give the Lions a strong foundation against both the run and interior pass rush.

Defensive Ends:

Aidan Hutchinson

Derrick Moore

This is where things get exciting.

Hutchinson remains the centerpiece of the defense, and now he gets a high-upside running mate in Moore. If Moore develops quickly, Detroit could finally have the complementary edge presence it has been searching for.

Linebackers

Jack Campbell

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

This group brings toughness and versatility.

Campbell continues to anchor the unit, Barnes adds physicality and range, and Rodriguez provides instincts and energy. It may not be flashy, but it fits the identity Detroit wants—fast, physical, and reliable.

Secondary

Cornerbacks:

D.J. Reed

Terrion Arnold

Roger McCreary (Nickel)

Reed gives Detroit a proven veteran presence, while Arnold enters the season looking to bounce back healthy and make a major impact.

McCreary in the nickel role adds flexibility and toughness inside, giving the Lions a solid trio to match up with modern offenses.

Safeties:

Kerby Joseph

Christian Izien

This is the biggest question mark.

Joseph is a playmaker when healthy, but his return from injury will be something to monitor. Izien steps in as a versatile option who can stabilize the back end if needed.

The bottom line

This defense has potential.

The defensive line could be the strength, the linebackers bring stability, and the secondary has a mix of youth and experience.

The key?

Development and health.

If Derrick Moore emerges, if Terrion Arnold takes a leap, and if the safeties hold up, this unit could surprise people in 2026.

And if that happens, the Lions won’t just be good—they’ll be dangerous.