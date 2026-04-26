Mel Kiper Reveals Detroit Lions Draft Grade

The Detroit Lions entered the 2026 NFL Draft with clear needs, and according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., they did a solid job addressing them.

Kiper handed Detroit a B grade, pointing to a mix of smart selections, positional value, and a few lingering questions.

Fixing the offensive line was priority No. 1

Kiper noted that losing Taylor Decker created a major challenge for Detroit heading into the draft.

That made the first-round selection of Blake Miller all the more important.

Miller, a 54-game starter in college, brings consistency and reliability to a unit that struggled in pass protection last season. Detroit ranked near the bottom of the league in pass block win rate, something that had to be addressed.

Kiper highlighted Miller’s steady improvement, particularly in limiting pressure, and emphasized how critical that will be for Jared Goff, who thrives when kept clean.

Edge rusher still a key question

While the Lions addressed offensive tackle early, Kiper pointed out that edge rusher remained another major need.

Detroit selected Derrick Moore in the second round to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

Moore brings upside after posting double-digit sacks in college, and Kiper believes there is potential for a strong long-term pairing on the edge.

However, he also noted that the Lions passed on another edge option he preferred, suggesting this is still an area to watch moving forward.

Day 3 picks add depth and versatility

Detroit’s later-round selections earned positive marks for adding depth and flexibility.

Jimmy Rolder brings intelligence and versatility, especially as a blitzer

Keith Abney II offers playmaking ability despite a smaller frame

Kendrick Law adds speed and offensive versatility

Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West provide additional depth in the trenches

Kiper sees these as solid complementary additions that help round out the roster.

The overall takeaway

A “B” grade reflects a draft that checked important boxes without necessarily delivering a home-run class.

Detroit addressed its most pressing need at offensive tackle, added upside at edge rusher, and built depth across the roster.

There are still questions—particularly about whether the pass rush will take a big enough step forward—but the foundation is there.

And if players like Blake Miller and Derrick Moore develop as expected, this class could look even better a year from now.