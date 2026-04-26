Predicting the Detroit Lions Starting Lineup Following 2026 NFL Draft

Now that the dust has settled on the 2026 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions roster is starting to take shape.
There will be plenty of battles during camp, but if the season started today, here’s a strong projection of what Detroit’s starting offense could look like.
Quarterback
No surprises here. Goff remains the clear leader of the offense and will benefit heavily from the upgrades in front of him.
Running Back
- Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs is the engine. Expect him to continue to be a dynamic weapon both on the ground and through the air.
Wide Receiver
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Jameson Williams
- Isaac TeSlaa
This group has a little bit of everything, elite reliability, vertical speed, and developing size on the outside with TeSlaa stepping into a bigger role.
Tight End
- Sam LaPorta
LaPorta continues to be one of the most dangerous mismatch weapons in the league.
Offensive Line
- Left Tackle: Penei Sewell
- Left Guard: Juice Scruggs
- Center: Cade Mays
- Right Guard: Tate Ratledge
- Right Tackle: Blake Miller
This is where things get really interesting.
Detroit is clearly reshaping the offensive line following the departure of Taylor Decker. Moving Sewell to the left side gives the Lions an elite anchor, while first-round pick Blake Miller steps in as the likely right tackle.
Inside, there’s a mix of youth and physicality with Scruggs, Mays, and Ratledge forming a new-look interior.
The bottom line
This offense has the potential to be dangerous.
If the offensive line gels, and that’s the biggest “if”, Detroit has the pieces to be explosive at every level. Goff gets protection, Gibbs gets lanes, and the playmakers on the outside get opportunities.
It’s a new look.
But it might be exactly what the Lions need heading into 2026.