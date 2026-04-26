Predicting the Detroit Lions Starting Lineup Following 2026 NFL Draft

Now that the dust has settled on the 2026 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions roster is starting to take shape.

There will be plenty of battles during camp, but if the season started today, here’s a strong projection of what Detroit’s starting offense could look like.

Quarterback

No surprises here. Goff remains the clear leader of the offense and will benefit heavily from the upgrades in front of him.

Running Back

Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is the engine. Expect him to continue to be a dynamic weapon both on the ground and through the air.

Wide Receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jameson Williams

Isaac TeSlaa

This group has a little bit of everything, elite reliability, vertical speed, and developing size on the outside with TeSlaa stepping into a bigger role.

Tight End

Sam LaPorta

LaPorta continues to be one of the most dangerous mismatch weapons in the league.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle: Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell Left Guard: Juice Scruggs

Juice Scruggs Center: Cade Mays

Cade Mays Right Guard: Tate Ratledge

Tate Ratledge Right Tackle: Blake Miller

This is where things get really interesting.

Detroit is clearly reshaping the offensive line following the departure of Taylor Decker. Moving Sewell to the left side gives the Lions an elite anchor, while first-round pick Blake Miller steps in as the likely right tackle.

Inside, there’s a mix of youth and physicality with Scruggs, Mays, and Ratledge forming a new-look interior.

The bottom line

This offense has the potential to be dangerous.

If the offensive line gels, and that’s the biggest “if”, Detroit has the pieces to be explosive at every level. Goff gets protection, Gibbs gets lanes, and the playmakers on the outside get opportunities.

It’s a new look.

But it might be exactly what the Lions need heading into 2026.