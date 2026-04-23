Steve Yzerman Reveals Why Red Wings Failed, What Needs to Change

The message from Steve Yzerman was blunt, honest, and impossible to ignore.

After another season that ended without a playoff berth, the Detroit Red Wings general manager didn’t try to sugarcoat where things stand, or what needs to change.

“We need better players”

Speaking during his season-ending press conference, Yzerman made it clear that improvement starts with the roster itself.

“The most obvious would be need better players. We need to improve in particular areas, goal scoring, particularly five-on-five,” he said.

It’s a striking admission from the architect of Detroit’s rebuild — one that reflects both urgency and accountability after the franchise missed the postseason yet again.

Accountability starts at the top

Yzerman didn’t deflect responsibility. If anything, he leaned into it.

“Ultimately it’s incumbent about me and my staff to improve the team,” . “We need to improve in certain areas. Goal scoring, particularly five-on-five, collectively, if you’re watching the playoffs the intensity and determination needed to be successful to make the playoffs.”

The emphasis wasn’t just on talent — but on mentality.

The five-on-five problem

If there’s one area Yzerman keeps circling back to, it’s even-strength offense.

Detroit struggled to generate consistent scoring at five-on-five throughout the season, a weakness that became even more glaring down the stretch as the team tried to hold onto a playoff spot.

In today’s NHL, where playoff hockey tightens up and special teams opportunities shrink, five-on-five production is everything.

And the Red Wings didn’t have enough of it.

A familiar ending — and rising pressure

This latest miss extends Detroit’s playoff drought to 10 straight seasons, a reality that continues to weigh heavily on the organization.

There were stretches this season where the Red Wings looked like a legitimate playoff team — even a dangerous one.

But inconsistency, lack of finishing, and an inability to match the urgency of postseason-caliber teams ultimately cost them.

Yzerman sees that gap clearly.

And now, he’s openly acknowledging it.

The bottom line

There’s no more hiding behind potential or patience.

Yzerman’s words signal a shift — from rebuilding to expectation.

The Red Wings need more scoring.

They need more edge.

And, as their GM plainly stated, they need better players.

Now comes the hard part:

Actually making it happen.