The $180 Super Bowl Burger Everyone Is Talking About

Super Bowl LX isn’t just about football, it’s about excess. And this year, nothing captures that better than the LX Hammer Burger.

Yes, it costs $180.

No, that’s not a typo.

Created by Levy Restaurants, the LX Hammer Burger is the most over-the-top menu item at Super Bowl LX, and only 200 of them are being made for the entire day.

If you manage to get one, you’re not just buying a burger — you’re buying a Super Bowl flex.

What’s on the LX Hammer Burger?

This isn’t your standard stadium cheeseburger.

The LX Hammer Burger features:

A juicy cheeseburger patty

Braised bone-in beef shank , slow-cooked for maximum richness

, slow-cooked for maximum richness Roasted mirepoix demi-glace , adding deep, savory flavor

, adding deep, savory flavor Point Reyes bleu cheese fondue , melted and dripping down the sides

, melted and dripping down the sides All served on a freshly baked brioche bun

Oh — and the bone stays in. Because subtlety is not the goal here.

The result looks less like stadium food and more like something pulled straight off a white-tablecloth steakhouse menu.

Why Is It $180?

Three reasons:

Scarcity – Only 200 burgers are being made Ingredients – Bone-in beef shank, premium bleu cheese, and demi-glace aren’t cheap Super Bowl Tax – This is the biggest sporting event on the planet, and exclusivity sells

At Super Bowl LX, the LX Hammer Burger isn’t about value. It’s about the experience — and the bragging rights.

The Ultimate Super Bowl Food Flex

Every Super Bowl has its viral food item. Some years it’s gold-leaf steaks. Other years it’s absurd cocktails or luxury desserts.

This year, it’s a $180 burger with a bone sticking out of it.

If you’re holding an LX Hammer Burger at Super Bowl LX, you’re not just watching the game — you’re winning the concessions battle.