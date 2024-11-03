Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

After a promising 2024 season that saw the Detroit Tigers come up just short of a trip to the American League Championship Series, the buzz surrounding the team for 2025 is growing. Many believe that with the right moves, the Tigers could solidify their lineup and position themselves as serious contenders for the World Series. One name being floated as a potential target is that of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Trade Proposal

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, a proposed trade could see the Tigers acquiring Guerrero Jr. in exchange for a package that includes right-handed pitcher Reese Olson, infielder Jace Jung, right-handed pitcher Matt Manning, and shortstop Jose Dickson.

Breakdown of the Trade:

Tigers Acquire: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays Acquire: RHP Reese Olson 2B/3B Jace Jung RHP Matt Manning SS Jose Dickson



As noted by Petzold, Guerrero Jr., a four-time All-Star, is under team control for one more season and is projected to earn approximately $30 million in his final year of salary arbitration before hitting free agency in 2025. His impressive 2024 season saw him hit .323 with 30 home runs and a .940 OPS across 159 games, maintaining his status as a top-10 hitter in baseball for the past four seasons.

The Context of the Trade

While it seems unlikely that the Blue Jays would trade Guerrero this offseason, there are scenarios that could change their stance. If the Blue Jays find themselves unable to sign him to a contract extension, miss out on the lucrative Juan Soto sweepstakes, or decide to reorganize their roster for the future, they may consider trading him before Opening Day 2025.

For the Blue Jays, the return for Guerrero could greatly benefit their rebuilding efforts. Olson is a borderline All-Star pitcher with control through the 2029 season, Jung has a bright future ahead with control until 2030, and Manning is under contract through 2027. Additionally, Dickson, a prospect currently playing in the Dominican Summer League, adds further value to the package.

As the Tigers look ahead to the offseason, the prospect of acquiring a superstar like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has fans buzzing with excitement. With strategic trades and the right additions, the Tigers could very well find themselves in contention for the ultimate prize: a trip to the World Series.