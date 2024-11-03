fb
Sunday, November 3, 2024
HomeDetroit TigersProposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Detroit Tigers

Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
2
18

After a promising 2024 season that saw the Detroit Tigers come up just short of a trip to the American League Championship Series, the buzz surrounding the team for 2025 is growing. Many believe that with the right moves, the Tigers could solidify their lineup and position themselves as serious contenders for the World Series. One name being floated as a potential target is that of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Detroit Tigers Dan Dickerson

The Trade Proposal

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, a proposed trade could see the Tigers acquiring Guerrero Jr. in exchange for a package that includes right-handed pitcher Reese Olson, infielder Jace Jung, right-handed pitcher Matt Manning, and shortstop Jose Dickson.

Breakdown of the Trade:

  • Tigers Acquire: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  • Blue Jays Acquire:
    • RHP Reese Olson
    • 2B/3B Jace Jung
    • RHP Matt Manning
    • SS Jose Dickson

As noted by Petzold, Guerrero Jr., a four-time All-Star, is under team control for one more season and is projected to earn approximately $30 million in his final year of salary arbitration before hitting free agency in 2025. His impressive 2024 season saw him hit .323 with 30 home runs and a .940 OPS across 159 games, maintaining his status as a top-10 hitter in baseball for the past four seasons.

Detroit Tigers

The Context of the Trade

While it seems unlikely that the Blue Jays would trade Guerrero this offseason, there are scenarios that could change their stance. If the Blue Jays find themselves unable to sign him to a contract extension, miss out on the lucrative Juan Soto sweepstakes, or decide to reorganize their roster for the future, they may consider trading him before Opening Day 2025.

For the Blue Jays, the return for Guerrero could greatly benefit their rebuilding efforts. Olson is a borderline All-Star pitcher with control through the 2029 season, Jung has a bright future ahead with control until 2030, and Manning is under contract through 2027. Additionally, Dickson, a prospect currently playing in the Dominican Summer League, adds further value to the package.

As the Tigers look ahead to the offseason, the prospect of acquiring a superstar like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has fans buzzing with excitement. With strategic trades and the right additions, the Tigers could very well find themselves in contention for the ultimate prize: a trip to the World Series.

Previous article
Sherrone Moore Calls Out Big Ten Over Oregon Touchdown Call
Next article
Rumor: Detroit Lions On Verge Of Trade Replacement for Aidan Hutchinson
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

2 COMMENTS

  2. Please get us starting pitching.. I’m seeing Maneaa, Buerhler, maybe bring Verlander back for his last season. But as for the trade is love it

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Too Bold on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Ronald Mayo on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Graham Brian on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Steve on Rumor: Adam Schefter Predicts Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Deal
Bill Collins on Detroit Lions Offense Will Run Up Score Until…
Amanda Allen on Kelly Stafford Reveals Her True Feelings About Taylor Swift
Jayson Mulvany on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
Jayson Mulvany on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Jayson Mulvany on Michigan State RB Nate Carter Fuels ‘Lil Bro’ Mentality With Post Game Comment
Steve Marshall on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions