Tigers Call Up Jace Jung From Triple-A, Option Ryan Kreidler

The Detroit Tigers have called up top infielder Jace Jung from Triple-A and sent Ryan Kreidler down as they manage roster flexibility amid Kerry Carpenter's injury status.

It’s official—Jace Jung is headed back to the big leagues.

The Detroit Tigers announced Monday that they’ve recalled the power-hitting infielder from Triple-A Toledo, sending Ryan Kreidler back down in a corresponding move.

Jung’s arrival doesn’t come as a complete surprise. He was spotted at Comerica Park earlier in the day, prompting speculation that a roster shuffle was imminent.

Kerry Carpenter’s Status Looms Large

The move also adds fuel to the fire regarding Kerry Carpenter’s availability. Carpenter exited Sunday’s game with right hamstring soreness and was replaced in the lineup ahead of a crucial at-bat in extra innings. While the Tigers haven’t placed him on the injured list (yet), the decision to bring in Jung could signal they’re preparing to shift pieces around in anticipation.

Jung doesn’t replace Carpenter positionally—he’s an infielder—but his call-up gives the Tigers offensive flexibility, especially if the team needs to juggle roles with Zach McKinstry, Matt Vierling, or others.

Ryan Kreidler Heads Back to Toledo

As for Kreidler, the utility infielder/outfielder heads back to Triple-A after a stint in which he struggled to find consistent rhythm at the plate. His versatility remains a plus, but it’s clear Detroit wants to see what Jung can bring right now.

The Bottom Line

Jace Jung is getting his shot, and it couldn’t come at a more pivotal time for the Tigers. With the team off to one of its better starts in recent memory, the stakes are rising—and Jung could be the spark they need.